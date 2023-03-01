Application process for the new BISS payment opens

The application process for the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) as well as other area-based schemes, is now open.

Over the coming days, farmers will receive information in the post containing their BISS maps and land details for 2023.

Useful information on the new schemes, on the Area Monitoring System and a guide to staying healthy, safe, and well while farming. This information will assist farmers and their advisors to make their online BISS application.”

As it is the first year of the new CAP Strategic Plan, a whole range of new schemes are being introduced over a relatively short time period. It is important therefore that farmers and advisors are aware of some important planned delivery dates, including:

the closing date for BISS applications, which will be midnight on Monday 29th May 2023

the advance payment dates for ANC, BISS, CRISS and the Eco-scheme, which are expected to commence in October 2023

the dates for balancing payments and payments for other schemes, which are expected to commence in December 2023.

It was also confirmed that the online systems for transferring Payment Entitlements, and for applying for the National Reserve (Young Farmer and New Entrant) and Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (the new Young Farmers’ Scheme) will open in mid-March 2023.

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue took the opportunity to emphasise the supports that will be available for farmers and advisors in completing BISS applications.

He said: “In keeping with the extensive communication and engagement we have had to date on all aspects of the CAP Strategic Plan, both in-person and online, my Department will have a number of further specific supports in place for 2023, including a series of public webinars that will take place over the month of March, and in-person information sessions and farmer clinics that will take place throughout the country from end-March to mid-May.

“The Information Sessions and farmer clinics will be advertised in the farm media and local newspapers in the coming weeks. I urge all farmers and advisors to participate in these initiatives, and to engage with the application process as early as possible rather than wait until nearer the closing date.”