At a meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers in Brussels yesterday, concerns were raised over a proposed annual review of Member States implementation of a reformed CAP.

Annual performance review under new CAP plans will not impact farm payments – Hogan

Ministers focused their interventions on the increased responsibilities of national bodies in the implementation and monitoring of the CAP and restated the need for a simple and effective CAP without excessive administrative burdens.

Even though ministers welcomed the proposed move to a performance-based model grounded on enhanced subsidiarity, they criticised some aspects of the new result-based performance framework.

Misgivings concerned a possible increase in the workload of paying agencies and certification bodies, the foreseen annual performance report and controls on conditionality.

Ministers generally highlighted that an adequate transition period is needed to implement the planned changes.

Speaking after the meeting EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said the planned annual performance review is nothing new as Member States currently produce an annual report for the Commission.

“What we want to do is show that what was agreed between the Member State and Commission in their CAP strategic plan is implemented and what is happing on the ground is linked to the expenditure that is allocated for those programmes.

“Nothing more nothing less,” he said.