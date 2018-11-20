Farm Ireland
Tuesday 20 November 2018

Annual performance review under new CAP plans will not impact farm payments – Hogan

European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan.
Ciaran Moran

At a meeting of EU Agriculture Ministers in Brussels yesterday, concerns were raised over a proposed annual review of Member States implementation of a reformed CAP.

Ministers focused their interventions on the increased responsibilities of national bodies in the implementation and monitoring of the CAP and restated the need for a simple and effective CAP without excessive administrative burdens.

Even though ministers welcomed the proposed move to a performance-based model grounded on enhanced subsidiarity, they criticised some aspects of the new result-based performance framework.

Misgivings concerned a possible increase in the workload of paying agencies and certification bodies, the foreseen annual performance report and controls on conditionality.

Ministers generally highlighted that an adequate transition period is needed to implement the planned changes.

Speaking after the meeting EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said the planned annual performance review is nothing new as Member States currently produce an annual report for the Commission.

“What we want to do is show that what was agreed between the Member State and Commission in their CAP strategic plan is implemented and what is happing on the ground is linked to the expenditure that is allocated for those programmes.

“Nothing more nothing less,” he said.

He also said the annual review will not have an impact on the payments to farmers.

The Commission’s proposals introduce a new delivery model by which member states will have more flexibility in how to use their funds and will be able to tailor-make their programmes.

A single set of 9 EU-wide economic, environmental and social objectives will be identified at EU level and each member state will have to draw up a Strategic Plan covering the whole programming period, setting out how it intends to meet those objectives, using both direct payments and rural development.

The Commission will approve each plan to ensure consistency and the protection of the single market, and monitor the progress towards objectives and targets using a set of result indicators agreed at EU level.

The Commission proposals also outline new obligations and incentives for farmers on the front of environment and climate action.

Direct payments will be conditional on enhanced environmental and climate requirements and member states will have to offer eco-schemes to support farmers in going beyond the mandatory requirements, funded with a share of their national direct payments' allocations.

Online Editors

