Anger over hundreds farmers TAMS applications turned down

The decision by the Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed to turn down approx. 600 TAMS applications in its latest tranche has been described as as very disappointing, by IFA Rural Development Chairman, Joe Brady.

He said this is the second time the Minister has done this in 2019, having already refused a similar number of applicants from tranche 13.

Brady called for the decision to be reviewed immediately to allow all farmers who have applied to participate.

The Rural Development Chairman said it was important that the 2,300 farmers who are waiting be given immediate approval to proceed with work. Delays in approvals and rejections in the last two funding tranches has dampened the investment plans of many farmers.

“The Minister must realise that the full allocation of TAMS funding in the RDP will not be spent by the end of the year. €395m was allocated in the RDP, of this only €158m or 40% has been spent. This year’s allocation of €70m in the Government’s Book of Estimates is also in danger of not being spent”.

The budget for the TAMS II Scheme under the RDP 2014 - 2020 is €395m and expenditure to date is €154m. The value of the approvals in place that have not yet resulted in a payment is a further €122.5m.

Minister Creed recently stated that the TAMS II budget is being monitored on a continual basis in view of the 26,000 applications received and the 20,000 approvals issued to date.

He outlined that over 10,000 of these approvals have yet to be claimed as payments.

"It is expected that the TAMS II budget will be fully spent based on the number of applications received and factoring in the number of future tranches," he said.

