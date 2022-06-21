All you need to know about the new agri-environment scheme

More details of the next flagship agri-environment scheme that will replace GLAS in 2023 were revealed by the Department of Agriculture last week.

The scheme, will be known as the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (‘ACRES'), will be a radical departure from previous schemes such as REPS with more stringent eligibility requirements and more onerous actions required on farms.

Any eligible farmer in any part of the country will have the opportunity to participate in the scheme.

The ACRES will consist of two elements. The first is the General option, available nationally, and the second is the Cooperation Project option, available to farmers in defined high-priority geographical areas.

Read More

Here we detail some of the key elements that will impact farmers.

Eligibility

The scheme will be open to all active farmers in the country.

To qualify for the higher payments, farmers must have land with higher environmental priorities.

Access to the scheme will be determined through a ranking and selection process.

Priority access will be provided to organic farmers, farmers with priority assets and farmers who agreed to undertake specific priority actions.

The list of proposed actions under the General ACRES are outlined here.

These are indicative and subject to change based on consultation and feedback from stakeholders.

Tier 1: Priority Environmental Assets (‘PEAs’)

All farmers with PEAs get first priority access into the scheme in each tranche.

If a farm holding contains one of the following Priority Environmental Assets (PEA), this must be indicated.

In addition, to qualify for Tier 1, the applicant must commit to completing any/all relevant mandatory actions where relevant to the PEA in accordance with the following list:

⬤ Private Natura (low input grassland scorecard action)

⬤ Commonage land (results-based commonage scorecard will apply)

⬤ Geese and swans area (geese and swans action)

⬤ EPA designated Priority Areas for Action (PAAs) (no mandatory action, but actions appropriate to local needs, identified in the Sustainable Farm Plan).

Registered organic farmers will qualify for priority access under this Tier, however if they have PEAs on their farm, the appropriate action(s) from the list above must be undertaken.

Commitments undertaken under the Organic Farming Scheme will not qualify for payment under the AECM; to qualify for payments, organic farmers will have to undertake general AECM actions in line with the requirements set for other farmers.

Tier 2: Priority Environmental Actions

If an applicant:

⬤ (whether beef, dairy or sheep) has a whole farm stocking rate exceeding (›) 130kg livestock manure nitrogen per hectare (ha) produced on the holding, or

⬤ Has more than 30 hectares (ha) of arable crops, or

⬤ Does not have a Priority Environmental Asset but whose lands include a vulnerable water area, wishes to be considered under Tier 2, s/he must adopt at least one of the following mandatory actions:

⬤ Minimum tillage

⬤ Catch crops

⬤ Winter bird food (livestock farm ›130 kg organic nitrogen per ha only)

An applicant may also be considered under Tier 2 if s/he adopts at least one of the tree planting actions, ie:

⬤ Planting trees — in rows, groups or parkland

⬤ Planting trees in riparian buffers

⬤ Tree belt for ammonia capture at farmyard.

Read More

Tier 3: General actions

These actions in Tier 3 aim to address climate change, water quality and biodiversity benefits delivered.

They may be chosen in addition to any mandatory Tier 1 or Tier 2 actions or on their own. [R] denotes rotational actions.

Actions suitable for arable land/temporary grassland

⬤ Winter bird food (margin or whole field) [R]

⬤ Unharvested cereal headlands [R]

⬤ Over winter stubble [R]

⬤ Grass margins — Arable Environmental Management of Arable Fallow Minimum Tillage (Min-till)/No Tillage (No-till) [R]

⬤ Catch crops [R]

⬤ Brassica fodder crop [R]

Actions suitable for grassland

⬤ Low input grassland (results based)

⬤ Grass margins — Grassland Multi-Species Ley (MSL) (results based)

Actions suitable for intensive grassland >130 kg organic N/ha

⬤ Ryegrass seed set for birds [R]

⬤ Management of intensive grassland next to a watercourse

⬤ Brassica fodder stubble [R] (also on arable or mixed farms)

Field Boundary actions

⬤ Hedgerow rejuvenation

⬤ Coppicing

⬤ Hedgerow rejuvenation laying

⬤ Traditional dry stone wall maintenance

⬤ Planting new hedgerow tree

⬤ Planting actions

⬤ Planting trees – in rows, groups, or parkland

⬤ Planting trees in riparian buffers

⬤ Tree belt for ammonia capture at farmyard

⬤ Resource protection actions

⬤ Riparian buffer strip — Arable/Grassland Riparian Buffer Zone — Arable/Grassland

⬤ Low input peat grassland

⬤ Conservation of heritage and genetic resources actions

⬤ Protection and maintenance of archaeological monuments

⬤ Conservation of rare breeds (results based)

⬤ Planting a traditional orchard

Species specific actions

⬤ Barn owl box

Proposed indicative actions under the Co-operative AECM

⬤ Revegetation of bare areas

⬤ Peatland drain blocking

⬤ Water retention measures

⬤ Bridging

⬤ Earth banks and soil bunds

⬤ Provision of swales/settlement ponds

⬤ Floodplain management

⬤ Controlled burning

⬤ Grazed fuel breaks/fire breaks

⬤ Cutting rides through scrub

⬤ Installation of upland ponds

⬤ Drinking point provision

⬤ Assessment of water pollution pathways

⬤ Commonage management

⬤ Sensitive restocking

⬤ Appropriate woodland/forestry

⬤ Landslide management

⬤ Winterage practices

⬤ Individual farm nitrates plan

⬤ Improved farm access

⬤ Regenerative farming practices

⬤ Pond creation

⬤ Woodland copses

⬤ Clearance and management of invasive species

⬤ Dry stone wall maintenance

⬤ Conservation of traditional farm buildings

⬤ Protection of archaeological monuments

⬤ Safer nesting sites

⬤ Bird monitoring

⬤ Nest protection

⬤ Protection of carbon rich soils

€7,000 maximum payment is proposed

It is proposed that the maximum payment rate under the General ACRES will be €7,000.

It will be open to farmers, together with their advisors, to select actions from the general list of actions available.

Average payments are expected to be in the region of €5,000 per annum over the five-year period of the scheme, with the potential to reach a maximum of €7,000.

Expected uptake under the AECM General is estimated to be 30,000 farmers over at least two tranches.

Average payments under the Cooperation Project option are expected to be in the region of €7,400 with the potential for a maximum of €10,000.

This includes payments for non-productive investments and landscape actions.

Farmers, together with their advisors, will decide what actions they may take to increase the score on their lands to increase their payment levels.

Expected uptake under the ACRES Co-Operation is estimated to be 20,000 farmers over a number of tranches.