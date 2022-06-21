Farming

All you need to know about the new agri-environment scheme

The key elements that will impact farmers in detail, from eligibility to environmental actions

The AECM is a radical departure from previous schemes Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

More details of the next flagship agri-environment scheme that will replace GLAS in 2023 were revealed by the Department of Agriculture last week.

The scheme, will be known as the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (‘ACRES'), will be a radical departure from previous schemes such as REPS with more stringent eligibility requirements and more onerous actions required on farms.

