All valid applications submitted for ACRES will be accepted into the Scheme in 2023, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Some 46,000 applications were submitted for the ACRES scheme late last year, despite funding for only 30,000 being allocated in 2023.

However, after talks between the Department if Finance and the Department of Agriculture extra funding was allocated to accommodate the increased numbers.

Minister McConalogue said farmers have shown their desire to enhance the environmental sustainability of their enterprises through their enthusiasm for the CAP Strategic Plan’s flagship environmental programme.

"Farmers have shown that they are ready and willing to play their part and both I and the Government are backing those ambitions.

“I want to harness that enthusiasm and deliver the maximum possible environmental benefit. It will be challenging, and it will require intensive and focused effort from all concerned - from my Department, from advisors, from Co-operation Project Teams and from farmers - but I look forward to working with everyone to achieve that objective.”

In terms of next steps for ACRES applicants, the Minister commented: “ACRES applicants will hear further from my Department, in the coming days, as the formal approval letters are issued. The message for now is that farmers should wait until they receive their letters before contacting either the Department or their advisor.”

The Minister noted that an approval summary, which will show where actions have been mapped on the participant’s farm, will also be sent to ACRES participants by the end of March, as well as a species identification booklet to help farmers identify the indicator species on their land to be used in the scoring process.

He also noted that, in order to accommodate the significantly higher-than-anticipated number of participants, access to the new BISS application system for ACRES applicants will be made available on a gradual basis over the next few weeks, as approvals issue and as the required updates to mapping systems are made.

This process is expected to be completed by the end of the month.