All farm buildings now eligible for solar panel grants – McConalogue

Step forward: ‘As an immediate step, farm dwellings are now eligible for inclusion for solar panel investments’, said Charlie McConalogue

All farm families will be eligible for new energy grants to put solar panels on the roofs of farm buildings and homes.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed after last week’s Budget that Revenue are finalising details of the scheme, but said the key ask of including farm families in the energy scheme had been met.

He also confirmed that solar investment would be included in a separate TAMS scheme.

One of the barriers in the past to farmers investing in solar, he said, was that it was using up part of their TAMS allocation. The new TAMS will allow investments of up to €90,000 per farm. It would capture solar panels and battery storage, he said.

“There will be an increase in TAMS funding to €90m, and this will help fund the proposed increase to 60pc grant rate and a stand-alone investment ceiling of €90,000 for solar installation,” he said.

“As an immediate step, farm dwellings are now eligible for inclusion for solar panel investments.”

The Minister said he expected to see a significant increase in the level of uptake.

Other details announced last week include a 12pc increase in the forestry budget to €112m to fund the new National Forestry Programme to be unveiled later in the autumn.

Further, a new fodder scheme for 2023, with funding of up to €30m was announced. Part of that will be paid in December 2022.

€20m has been allocated in the Budget for research through Teagasc and €2.5m on farm safety, including a resource for farmers on best design practice for animal-handling units and calving pens.