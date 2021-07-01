All eligible applicants approved under latest TAMS tranche as building costs skyrocket  

Materials such as steel and concrete have seen steep increases, up to 40pc in some cases

All applications submitted under the latest TAMS tranche have been approved by the Department of Agriculture as calls for reference year changes continue to mount due to soaring construction costs.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed that 100pc of qualified applications submitted under the latest tranche had been approved with letters now being issued to accepted farmers.

"This is not something we have been able to do under previous tranches due to budgetary constraints, “ the minister said adding “but approving all farmers this time around was an important priority for me. It gives farmers great certainty in being able to carry important upgrades to their farms.

"With over 40,000 approvals issued since its launch, there are still a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers and I would urge them to conclude the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments.”

ICMSA farm and rural affairs chairman Denis Drennan welcomed the approval of all applicants, but warned that reference costs used to determine a farmer’s grant “must be updated immediately”.

“Obviously we’ve been speaking to farmers across the country and, across every county, construction costs have increased by unprecedented levels in the last year.

"The result is that a farmer expecting a 40pc grant will end up getting a substantially reduced grant rate as a result of increased construction costs and the failure of the Department to update reference costs.

"The minister is going to have to revise the reference costs immediately and, in the interests of fairness, we think that the revised reference costs should apply to all investments under TAMS completed in 2021.

"If we’re going to grant-aid the construction then the grants must be based on a current and realistic costs,” Mr Drennan said.

‘Unacceptable’

IFA Rural Development chairman Michael Biggins also rowed in on the issue, highlighting that the price of steel and concrete has skyrocketed by up to 40pc in some cases.

"70pc of applicants had been approved for the last three tranches and unsuccessful applicants had been carried forward. Farmers were faced with uncertainty concerning their investments and plans were delayed.

"The review of TAMS reference costings must be finalised without delay. It has to include all tranche 21 applications, and those currently in the system where the work or purchase of equipment has not started.

"It would be unacceptable not to include all applicants. Excluding them would mean they would get a lower rate of grant relative to investment costs incurred,” he concluded.

On average, the Department pays €1.3 million per week on TAMS II investments, with just over €25 million now paid in total for completed investments in 2021.

Payments of over €290 million have issued in respect of over 20,700 approved applications for completed investments since the opening of TAMS II in 2015.

The current Tranche of TAMS II closes on July 23 2021. Further tranches in 2021 will open on July 23 and November 5.