Alan Matthews: CAP reform remains in limbo but will be affected by shifting political landscape

Phil Hogan made a passionate intervention at the last meeting of the Agricultural Council where ministers had an opportunity to discuss the proposed new green architecture in the Commission's legal proposal.

Phil Hogan made a passionate intervention at the last meeting of the Agricultural Council where ministers had an opportunity to discuss the proposed new green architecture in the Commission's legal proposal.

The Commissioner insisted that there is an urgent need for farmers to do more for the environment, and that the need for aiming higher has never been more urgent. The new green architecture refers to the following elements of the Commission proposal:

Move the obligations now associated with the greening payment to become part of cross-compliance renamed as enhanced conditionality;

Require the use of a new farm software app to facilitate the sustainable use of fertilisers as a condition for direct payments;

Add an obligation to use part of the Pillar 1 direct payments to fund a new voluntary eco-scheme;

Continue with voluntary agri-environment-climate payments in Pillar 2.

Both ministers and the agricultural committee of the European Parliament have pushed back against the Commission proposals, although neither the parliament nor the council have arrived at their final positions.

Among the ideas floated are:

To leave the greening conditions voluntary to be funded by the eco-scheme;

Give responsibility for encouraging the use of the farm sustainability tool for nutrients to the advisory service rather than making it a mandatory condition to receive direct payments;

Cap the amount of Pillar 1 payments that can be used for eco-schemes;

Loosen the constraint that agri-environment schemes must account for at least 30pc of Pillar 2 rural development spending.

The European Parliament's agricultural committee adopted its opinions on the three CAP-related legal proposals earlier this month.

However, a lack of time during this parliamentary session before next month's European Parliament elections means that it will not vote on these opinions until the new parliament reconvenes in July.

While the outgoing committee would like to see the new parliament use its opinions as the starting point for its plenary voting, there is no guarantee that this will be the case. Seat projections by polling groups suggest that the composition of the political groups in the new parliament will be different to the current status quo.

The agricultural committee in the current parliament has been dominated by the two main parties: the centre-right European People's Party (EPP, to which Fine Gael belongs) and the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D, to which the Labour Party belongs).