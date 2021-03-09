‘Agri-environmental scheme ‘is not the new REPS’ – McConalogue

The much-anticipated agri-environmental scheme to be launched this year will not be a successor to REPS, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said.

He also confirmed to the Farming Independent that further details on the number of farmers who will be involved in the pilot and the maximum payment they can receive will be made known in the next few weeks.

The Minister said the scheme, which had been dubbed the 'new REPS' or 'REPS 2' by leading politicians, including the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, forms the centrepiece a €79m increase in funding for farm supports secured in the Budget.

"This pilot is a results-based programme aimed at rewarding farmers for carrying out environmental measures on their farm and rewarding those farmers who are already positively contributing to climate and biodiversity,” he said.

“This is not the new, long-term successor to REPS, AEOS, or GLAS. This is an altogether new programme. This is a two-year pilot initiative aimed at those farmers who are not in GLAS. It allows us along with farmers and advisers to road-test some new measures, some of which could be part of the next big agri-environmental programme.

"This pilot is not the final destination but is the start of a journey.”

Farm organisations have been heavily critical of plans for the scheme in recent weeks, with IFA President Tim Cullinan saying that despite all the hype, no budget has yet been confirmed for the scheme.

"Drawing comparisons with the original Rural Environment Protection Scheme (REPS) that was first introduced in the 90s will look like complete spin if the Minister doesn’t deliver a serious scheme,” he said.

Plans for the scheme has also drawn criticism from within Fianna Fáil with Barry Cowen warning he expects it not to deliver any “bold or challenging” measures to specifically bolster beef farming.

Speaking to the Farming Independent the Laois-Offaly TD said he is “nervous” that the new scheme will “just be more of the same”.

“You would have hoped that it might have looked at the beef sector specifically and sought to offer a way in which they can add value to their product to separate them from the bigger dairy farmer and prove that there is a role for the smaller producer.

“There is marginal land that wouldn’t be conducive to dairying that needs to be managed but those farmers need a break too.

“There is an opportunity there that I don’t think is being grasped with the new environmental scheme. I think it’s just going to be more of the same rather than anything bold or challenging.”

