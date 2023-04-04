Advisors warn farmers to engage early on new schemes

Premium
Teagasc and agricultural consultants are warning farmers not to leave applications for new CAP schemes until the last minute and engage their services as soon as possible.
A host of important new schemes under the new CAP are now open for applications, many of which are said to be more complex than their predecessors.
With pressure on advisors set to ramp up in the coming weeks, farmers have been encouraged to come in early to give enough time to work through the process.
President of the Agricultural Consultants Association Noel Feeney said farmers should retain any recent Department correspondence in regard to their payments and bring them to their consultation with advisors.
A Teagasc spokesperson told the Farming Independent its advisors would have some knowledge of which applications may be more complicated than others and these are prioritised for early engagement.
Teagasc recently issued the following advice to all clients:
Key Dates
Advisors will be extra busy this year as the application process will take longer than normal.
It’s important not to leave this appointment too close to the May 29 deadline due to increased demand for scheduled consultations.
Latest date for amendment without penalty of BISS and Area Based Scheme application already submitted is June 14.