Advisors warn farmers to engage early on new schemes

Advisors will be extra busy this year as the application process will take longer than normal. Photo: Getty Images

Teagasc and agricultural consultants are warning farmers not to leave applications for new CAP schemes until the last minute and engage their services as soon as possible.

A host of important new schemes under the new CAP are now open for applications, many of which are said to be more complex than their predecessors.

With pressure on advisors set to ramp up in the coming weeks, farmers have been encouraged to come in early to give enough time to work through the process. President of the Agricultural Consultants Association Noel Feeney said farmers should retain any recent Department correspondence in regard to their payments and bring them to their consultation with advisors. A Teagasc spokesperson told the Farming Independent its advisors would have some knowledge of which applications may be more complicated than others and these are prioritised for early engagement. Read More Teagasc recently issued the following advice to all clients: open the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) correspondence as soon as you receive it;

familiarise yourself with the contents;

review your Statement of Entitlements — be aware of the changes in the values of your entitlements listed;

alert your advisor to any changes in the ownership or identified farmers on your farm operation — any changes either to the herd number, or required to be made since last year will have a significant impact on the application process and will cause payment issues if not addressed at the time of application;

contact your advisor as soon as you have received the DAFM direct payment paperwork to make an appointment to submit the application. Key Dates Advisors will be extra busy this year as the application process will take longer than normal. It’s important not to leave this appointment too close to the May 29 deadline due to increased demand for scheduled consultations. Application deadline for BISS and Area Based Scheme closes on May 29.

Latest date for amendment without penalty of BISS and Area Based Scheme application already submitted is June 14.