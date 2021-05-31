Advisors, beef processors and Sheiks among top farm payment recipients in 2020

Agricultural advisors, semi-state companies, Larry Goodman and Sheiks are among the largest beneficaries, as well as farmers, of EU direct payments, the Department of Agriculture’s latest CAP beneficiaries list reveals.

The 2020 payments list – which saw almost €1.2bn paid out to some 122,000 farmers – is topped by Teagasc, the state agricultural advisory board, which received €8.5m last year.

Commercial Mushroom Producers Co-operative in Monaghan was the second highest recipient on €4.3m, followed by Bord Bia on €4m; while the National Dairy Council received €1.1m in EU payments - with the majority used to run the school fruit, vegetable and milk scheme.

Larry Goodman and his family, continue to feature as one of the largest beneficiaries of CAP direct payments at over €414,00 – up from €399,000 in 2019 – through their two farms, Branganstown and Glydee, located in Co Louth.

Cork farmer Brendan Kelleher received €245,600 in direct payments, as well as an additional €56,000 for ANC, agri-environmental and other measures.

Vegetable farmers O'Sheas in Kilkenny received a direct payment of €222,246 last year; while Godolphin Ireland received €222,277 through their significant equine operations in Co Kildare. Godolphin was founded by Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Cork-based Greenhill Dairies claimed €215,426 in direct payments; while Park Farms Partnership in Co Carlow – the last of seven farms on the list to receive a direct payment over €200,000 – claimed €201,484 last year.

Many other individual farmers and high-profile agricultural sector business people also received significant EU direct farm payments in 2020.

Beef processors

Galway farmer Hans Weirner Meis claimed €191,912 in direct payments; while Country Crest owners and Dublin farmers Michael and Gabriel Hoey received a direct payment of €186,809.

Castlecor Potatoes in Co Cork also claimed a payment of €180,250 in 2020 according to the Department’s listing.

Gillstown Dairy Partnership in Co Meath recieved a direct payment of €176,635; while Peter and John Queally benefited from €176,541 in direct payments – the Queally brothers along with Dan Browne, set up Dawn Meats in 1980 and the privately-owned company now handles about 20pc of Ireland’s beef.

Furthermore, JKC Farms Ltd in Co Wexford claimed a direct payment of €175,278 last year; Kevin and Martin and Brid Byrne in Co Kildare received €174,170; Frank and Theresa Joyce in Co Meath claimed €173,349; Power Farm Partnership -Kilkenny benefitted from €172,398; Cord-based Avondale Farm Ltd received €166,831; Tallon Farm in Co Meath was in receipt of a direct payment of €165,646; Waterford based farmer Michael Edgeworth received €165,137; while Patrick Rooney in Co Dublin claimed €162,494 in CAP direct payments in 2020.

Meat processor Kepak's farm in Ratoath, which is owned by the Keating family, received €114,906 – down from €155,000 in 2019. The Kepak farm finishes around 3,500 cattle a year.

Well-known beef processor and owner of Liffey Meats Frank Mallon also received almost €123,000 in direct payments.

While Holy Ghost Fathers, who run Rockwell College and a substantial 1,100acre dairy farm outside Cashel, received almost €131,000 in direct payments last year.

On average, the total direct payment received per farm was €18,325 in 2019, according to Teagasc’s most recent National Farm Survey results (2019).

Many of the largest recipients have seen their payments reduce significantly in recent years; however, major efforts are now underway to reduce the disparity even further with proposals for up to 100pc convergence on a national average being debated as part of intense CAP reform talks in Brussels.

Furthermore, under the planned reform of the CAP, it is proposed that payments should be capped at €100,000.