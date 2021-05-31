Farming

Advisors, beef processors and Sheiks among top farm payment recipients in 2020

The family of beef tycoon Larry Goodman remains one of the CAP's largest beneficiaries Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Agricultural advisors, semi-state companies, Larry Goodman and Sheiks are among the largest beneficaries, as well as farmers, of EU direct payments, the Department of Agriculture’s latest CAP beneficiaries list reveals.

The 2020 payments list – which saw almost €1.2bn paid out to some 122,000 farmers – is topped by Teagasc, the state agricultural advisory board, which received €8.5m last year.

Commercial Mushroom Producers Co-operative in Monaghan was the second highest recipient on €4.3m, followed by Bord Bia on €4m; while the National Dairy Council received €1.1m in EU payments - with the majority used to run the school fruit, vegetable and milk scheme.

