Advice: State Aid rules can limit valuable tax reliefs

A number of valuable tax reliefs fall under what is termed EU State Aid.

Such reliefs include the three EU ABER (Agricultural Block Exemption Regulations) schemes. These are:

■ the Succession Farm Partnership tax credit

■ the Stamp Duty exemption

■ the 100pc/50pc Stock Relief schemes.

The word 'relief' in this context means the cash equivalent in terms of tax and Universal Social Charge saved by availing of the measure.

Overall limit

A lifetime ceiling of €70,000 applies to the amount of State aid granted to a young trained farmer under the three ABER schemes. This means that the amount of State aid (tax relief) claimed must be aggregated across these schemes with effect from July 1, 2014.

The €70,000 ceiling is being applied to claims for relief made in relation to Stamp Duty (young trained farmer relief) for transfers of land executed on or after January 1, 2019; the year of assessment 2019 and subsequent years of assessment for stock relief and succession farm partnership relief.

However, anyone submitting a stamp duty return in relation to a transfer executed on or after January 1, 2019, or income tax returns for the 2019 year of assessment onwards, must have regard to the amount of relief already claimed since July 1, 2014, which is the date the EU ABER Regulations came into effect.

Any such relief must be aggregated with any later relief claimed. Any excess relief above the €70,000 ceiling cannot be claimed and it is up to the individual claimant or their agent to ensure that the limit is not exceeded.

Case study

This is best explained by the following case study.

John is a young trained farmer who entered a succession partnership (50:50) with his father in 2017. John will claim the maximum tax credit of €2,500 per annum over the course of the partnership. It is intended that John will receive the family farm in 2022 and the anticipated value of the farm at that time will be €1.5m.

John is also planning to buy 40 acres of neighbouring land at a cost of €400,000. The partnership is expanding the dairy herd and it is anticipated that John will have claimed 100pc stock relief to a tax value of €30,000 by 2022.

John had hoped to make full use of the three ABER measures, but it is clear that he has overshot his allowable limit by €17,500.

This means that he is not entitled to claim the exemption on the transfer of the family farm as this was to be the final action of his plan.

And he will not qualify for the full Stamp Duty exemption on the land purchased as this will bring him €2,000 over the allowable threshold.

Stamp Duty exemption

Certain changes have been implemented since January 1, 2019 regarding claims for the Stamp Duty exemption. The principal change is that applicants are required to prepare a business plan and have it certified by Teagasc.

The plan can be prepared by the young farmer or by any agricultural advisor/consultant, but it must to be certified by Teagasc.

Revenue have also clarified, albeit in a mind-boggling fashion, the question of the exemption being limited to first-time start-ups.

Article 2 of the EU ABER regulations sets down the definition of a young farmer as being "a person who is setting up for the first time in an agricultural holding as a head of that holding".

Revenue guidance notes state that a young trained farmer can be set up for the first time on more than one occasion.

Revenue guidance also states "this wording indicates that each acquisition of farmland is to be regarded separately from any other acquisition(s).

'Head' is not defined and is being given its normal meaning of being in charge of, or control of, the agricultural holding.

Therefore, where a young trained farmer is in charge of or controls each parcel of farmland that he or she acquires (whether acquisition happens by way of purchase or gift) the young trained farmer can continue to qualify for young trained farmer relief on the acquisition of additional land at different times subject to the €70,000 ceiling on allowable relief.

How that addresses the condition 'for the first time' is bewildering, but if Revenue are happy then every young trained farmer seeking a second bite of the Stamp Duty exemption cherry will certainly be happy.

Stock Relief 100pc/50pc schemes

The 100pc scheme for young trained farmers falls under the overall €70,000 cash equivalent relief limit.

In addition, there is also a limit of €40,000 cash equivalent that can be claimed in any one year.

This could translate to a Stock Relief claim of €83,000 if one is liable to 40pc income tax and 8pc USC.

This may seem a very high figure but for qualifying young farmers expanding or setting up a dairy herd it may only represent 60 additional cows.