15.3°C Dublin

Advice: State Aid rules can limit valuable tax reliefs

A €70,000 limit applies to the amount of State Aid a young farmer can claim under the three EU/ABER schemes

Guidelines: Revenue guidelines appear to suggest that young farmers can avail of the Young Trained Farmer relief on more than one acquisition of land subject to the €70,000 overall tax relief ceiling across the three main schemes. Expand

Martin O'Sullivan

A number of valuable tax reliefs fall under what is termed EU State Aid.

Such reliefs include the three EU ABER (Agricultural Block Exemption Regulations) schemes. These are:

■ the Succession Farm Partnership tax credit