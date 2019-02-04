Advice: How to get ready for your Bord Bia Quality Assurance audit

I have had numerous calls recently since Christmas from cattle farmers about their Bord Bia assurance audits and what steps they can take to pass.

Many farmers have recently received letters from Bord Bia informing them of an upcoming visit. We detail some key points to have ready in preperation.

The Bovine Register Herd book

The Bovine Register Herd book has to be available and all births, deaths and movements have to be up to date. All movement permits and knackery receipts must be available to be viewed by the auditor on request. Many farmers also keep their recent cattle purchases/sales dockets from Marts, Factories etc. as well close at hand. Remember to have all your cattle cards available on the day as well.

Animal remedy purchase and usage records

The animal remedy purchase and usage records must be completed and up to date. According to Bord Bia the majority of problems uncovered during an audit leading to failure relate to record keeping on animal remedies and medicines. It is advisable that farmers have a full record of all remedy/medical purchases and usages prior to inspection. Information recorded must include date of purchase, medicine name, quantity purchased and name & address of supplier. The farmer then needs to record date of administration, name of medicine, quantity given, identification of animal, date of end of withdrawal period, name of person giving the medicine/remedy or name of prescribing vet.

Bord Bia also provides a farm book to complete in relation to the Animal health Plan where the dosing and or vaccination programme is outlined.

Feed Purchase Record