Advance payments of €781m announced by Minister

Around 118,000 farmers will start to receive advance payments totally €781m under the Basic Payment Scheme.

The move was announced today by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, who said advance payments under the BPS, worth €781m to 118,000 farmers, have commenced.

"These payments are a vital support for farmers across the country and contribute greatly to maximising income and cashflow in the sector in what has been a very challenging year for farmers.”

The payment is set at a rate of 70pc, which is an increase on the 50pc normally allowed under regulation.

The Minister said that “compared to the advance payments made at this stage last year, an additional 3,500 farmers have received an advance payment in the first run of payments this year. This represents an additional €34m. In all, some 97pc of eligible applicants for the 2020 BPS are receiving their advance payment at the earliest date possible.”

Payments under the 2020 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) which started in September are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment.

The Minister added that “the advance BPS payment and the advance ANC payments taken together mean that some €974m has now issued to Irish farmers in the last month.”

In order to facilitate farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their BPS or ANC payments, extended hours are in place for the Direct Payments Helpline.

From Monday October 19 to Friday, October 23, the Helpdesk will be available to answer farmers queries up to 8.30pm each evening. Farmers can ring the Helpdesk at 076 106 4420.

Online Editors