'A step in right direction' or ' a sell out' - farming groups at odds over CAP talks

Significant divisions have again emerged amongst farm groups amid the latest developments in crunch CAP talks in Brussels.

The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which will make up roughly one-third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget. The bloc plans to spend 387 billion euros on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with the new rules kicking in from 2023.

Talks between EU Agriculture Ministers, the European Commission and Parliament broke up last night as negotiators struggled to agree rules to support small farmers and make the agriculture sector greener.

Meanwhile, opposing views of the latest proposals from the talks have been highlighted by farm organisations here.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said yesterday that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue could not sign up to the CAP reform that is emerging in the talks.

"The EU Agriculture Commissioner is trying to turn the CAP into a social welfare payment rather than supporting farmers for producing food.

"The Commissioner and the EU Parliament want to spread the money to keep a larger number of farmers in poverty. Only one third of farmers in Ireland are viable. If the EU get their way, we will have no viable farm families.

"Commissioner Wojciechowski wants to put commercial farmers out of business by cutting their payments. If that doesn't work, the Commission intends to finish us off with restrictions and regulations," he said.

Cullinan said nothing had been agreed yet, adding that "the Minister should shout stop now until an air of reality is brought to matters," he said

'Move in the right direction'

However, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association are calling on the Minister to stay at the table and ensure the best interests of Irish farmers are represented in the ongoing CAP negotiations.

INHFA President Colm O'Donnell outlined his dismay at the suggestion made by some farm organisations that the Minister should walk away from the talks.

O'Donnell stated that "it is disappointing that most of our farming organisations continue to work against a deal that delivers for the majority of Irish farmers. The deal currently on the table as outlined to us is a convergence model of 85pc, with the option of a front-loaded payment through the Complementary Redistributive Income Support Scheme (CRISS)."

"While not ideal, we do acknowledge that it is a move in the right direction", added O'Donnell

In assessing the 85pc convergence option, the INHFA leader stated "how our analysis of DAFM figures indicate that almost 50,000 farmers will gain with 42,000 seeing no real impact. With a front-loaded option included, farmers with high-value entitlements with small amounts of hectares would be insulated from the effects of convergence."

On this basis, O'Donnell stressed it is "staggering to think that the other organisations which attended the meeting are working against the introduction of a front-loaded option as allowed through the CRISS. "Many of these organisations have for years championed the need to protect farmers on higher payments, but with smaller farm sizes and what they do. First chance they get, they throw them under the bus."

He expressed the hope that "the Minister will stay at the table and negotiate a deal that delivers for the vast majority of farmers and their farm families and the rural communities they are part of."