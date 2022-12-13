Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

95pc of farmers to qualify for Eco Scheme payment 'without doing anything'

Money (Stock image) Expand

Close

Money (Stock image)

Money (Stock image)

Money (Stock image)

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Some 95pc of farmers will qualify for Eco-Scheme payments under the incoming CAP programme “without doing anything” in terms of climate, environment, water quality, and biodiversity.

Speaking at a UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science event Pat Murphy, the Head of Environment Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc, said the figure became known from a Department of Agriculture analysis of the scheme due to be introduced next month.

Most Watched

Privacy