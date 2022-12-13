95pc of farmers to qualify for Eco Scheme payment 'without doing anything'

Some 95pc of farmers will qualify for Eco-Scheme payments under the incoming CAP programme “without doing anything” in terms of climate, environment, water quality, and biodiversity.

Speaking at a UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science event Pat Murphy, the Head of Environment Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc, said the figure became known from a Department of Agriculture analysis of the scheme due to be introduced next month.

The Eco-Scheme will account for some 25pc of farmers’ direct payments and is said to require most farmers to undertake two environmental actions to draw down the payment.

Addressing last week’s conference on ‘Achieving Our Agricultural Climate Targets: Pathways For Success’ Mr Murphy said: “The environmental challenges are so great at the moment that we need to use effectively all the tools we’ve been given.

“And, controversially in my opinion, 25pc of farm payments is directed to Eco Schemes, but a Department analysis of the current scheme shows 95pc of farmers are going to meet the requirement of that scheme by doing nothing.”

During his presentation on the role of policy in supporting the farm sector to reach its climate goals, Mr Murphy stressed “the need to accelerate” the development and implementation of policy.

“We have a choice now where either agriculture does what needs to be done to achieve the objectives on climate change and water quality, or it will be done to agriculture.

“And in that situation, it will remove the ability for agriculture to innovate its way towards improvement and that is not a space we want to be in.”

On fertiliser policy Mr Murphy warned that relying on knowledge transfer to promote the use of protected urea “is not going to be fast enough” adding “there is need for regulation to come into this space”.

On land use policy, he warned the sector’s target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25pc by 2030 is “not consistent” with increased bovine numbers.

“We have a lot of extensive farms, and we need to move towards a point where those are being effectively managed for nature as opposed to potentially being managed for agriculture and that is a fundamental shift in thinking.”

The Department of Agriculture did not respond to Farming Independent queries on matters related to Eco Scheme requirements.