9 key things to have in order for a Bord Bia Quality Assurance audit

Animal remedy purchase record
All types of remedies should be recorded here, including; antibiotics, vaccines, doses, drenches, tubes. These can be kept in several ways, including; receipts, invoices, Bord Bia farm book or by using the mobile app.
Information recorded here must include; date of purchase, medicine name, quantity purchased and name and address of supplier.
This is where many farmers fall down in their audit according to Bord Bia auditor Tom Callanan at the knowledge transfer walk.
Animal remedy usage record
All usages of all types of remedies must be recorded, which can be done in a few ways, as long as all the information required is recorded correctly, any system can be used.
Information required in this area includes; date of administration
· Name of medicine
· Quantity of medicine administered per animal
· Identity of animal or clear description of group
· Date of end of withdrawal period, not in days
· Name of person administering the medicine
· Name of prescribing vet (if applicable)
Animal Health Plan
This is the farmer's plan for the year in relation to the farm’s dosing, vaccination programme. This can be done by the farmer or by an advisors or vet. There is an example on Bord Bia Farm Book to give farmers an understanding of how to complete the plan.
Feed purchase record
Information can be recorded in the Bord Bia Farm Book. All feed brought on to the farm must be recorded. This can also simply be recorded by retaining all receipts, delivery dockets. This can be recorded in a farm diary, a computer or mobile app.
This must include the date of purchase, product name, batch number, quantity purchased, name and address of supplier.
Own Farm Feed Record
This is where famers record feed produced on the farm and fed to animals. A template is available online and is relatively easy to complete, rarely being a problem at audit.
Pesticide Usage Record
This is required under legislation the Sustainable Use of Pesticide Directive.
Record of all Pesticides used on the farm should be entered here. Along with the following information; product name, PCS number, crop of intended use, area/tonnage treated, volume of water used, date applied, along with the professional user number.
Farm Safety Statement
This is also required by legislation. A Farm Safety Risk Assessment where there are less than three employees must be available. Over three employees on the farm then there needs to be a Farm Safety Statement available.
If not immediately ready on arrival to the farm, a sign must indicate its availability on request.
Sustainability survey
The sustainability survey is sent out to the farmer pre-audit to be completed before the auditor arrives on farm and can reduce the audit length if completed beforehand. It must be completed to gain certification.
