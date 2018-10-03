9 key things to have in order for a Bord Bia Quality Assurance audit

Approximately 100 farmers descended recently on Michael and David Hartnett’s beef farm in Whitegate, Co. Cork as part of an information evening organised by Bord Bia and Teagasc.

According to Bord Bia, the majority of problems uncovered during an audit leading to non-compliance relate to record keeping and in particular, remedy record keeping.

It advises farmers to ensure they have a full and complete record of all medicine purchases and medicine usages prior to audit will help eliminate the non-compliances in this area.

Bord Bia says the auditors are looking for consistency when it comes to farm records.

Bovine/Flock Register

This can be recorded in the blue book, flock register or on agfood.ie. Agfood.ie must be available to be shown to the auditor on the day of audit or reports must be printed out.

Where the blue book is in use, movement permits, and knackery receipts must all be available to be viewed by the auditor on the day of audit.

The blue passports for cattle will also need to be available.