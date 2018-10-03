Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 3 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

9 key things to have in order for a Bord Bia Quality Assurance audit

Damien Murray, Bord Bia, at a Bord Bia and Teagasc Knowledge Transfer (KT) farm walk in Ballymonis, Whitegate on the farm of Michael and David Hartnett.
Damien Murray, Bord Bia, at a Bord Bia and Teagasc Knowledge Transfer (KT) farm walk in Ballymonis, Whitegate on the farm of Michael and David Hartnett.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Approximately 100 farmers descended recently on Michael and David Hartnett’s beef farm in Whitegate, Co. Cork as part of an information evening organised by Bord Bia and Teagasc.

According to Bord Bia, the majority of problems uncovered during an audit leading to non-compliance relate to record keeping and in particular, remedy record keeping.

It advises farmers to ensure they have a full and complete record of all medicine purchases and medicine usages prior to audit will help eliminate the non-compliances in this area.

Bord Bia says the auditors are looking for consistency when it comes to farm records.

Bovine/Flock Register

This can be recorded in the blue book, flock register or on agfood.ie. Agfood.ie must be available to be shown to the auditor on the day of audit or reports must be printed out.

Where the blue book is in use, movement permits, and knackery receipts must all be available to be viewed by the auditor on the day of audit.

The blue passports for cattle will also need to be available.

Also Read

Animal remedy purchase record

All types of remedies should be recorded here, including; antibiotics, vaccines, doses, drenches, tubes. These can be kept in several ways, including; receipts, invoices, Bord Bia farm book or by using the mobile app.

Information recorded here must include; date of purchase, medicine name, quantity purchased and name and address of supplier.

This is where many farmers fall down in their audit according to Bord Bia auditor Tom Callanan at the knowledge transfer walk.

Animal remedy usage record

All usages of all types of remedies must be recorded, which can be done in a few ways, as long as all the information required is recorded correctly, any system can be used.

Information required in this area includes; date of administration

·        Name of medicine

·        Quantity of medicine administered per animal

·        Identity of animal or clear description of group

·        Date of end of withdrawal period, not in days

·        Name of person administering the medicine

·        Name of prescribing vet (if applicable)

Animal Health Plan

This is the farmer's plan for the year in relation to the farm’s dosing, vaccination programme. This can be done by the farmer or by an advisors or vet. There is an example on Bord Bia Farm Book to give farmers an understanding of how to complete the plan.

Feed purchase record

Information can be recorded in the Bord Bia Farm Book. All feed brought on to the farm must be recorded. This can also simply be recorded by retaining all receipts, delivery dockets. This can be recorded in a farm diary, a computer or mobile app.

This must include the date of purchase, product name, batch number, quantity purchased, name and address of supplier.

Own Farm Feed Record

This is where famers record feed produced on the farm and fed to animals. A template is available online and is relatively easy to complete, rarely being a problem at audit.

Pesticide Usage Record

This is required under legislation the Sustainable Use of Pesticide Directive.

Record of all Pesticides used on the farm should be entered here. Along with the following information; product name, PCS number, crop of intended use, area/tonnage treated, volume of water used, date applied, along with the professional user number.

Farm Safety Statement

This is also required by legislation. A Farm Safety Risk Assessment where there are less than three employees must be available. Over three employees on the farm then there needs to be a Farm Safety Statement available.

If not immediately ready on arrival to the farm, a sign must indicate its availability on request.

Sustainability survey

The sustainability survey is sent out to the farmer pre-audit to be completed before the auditor arrives on farm and can reduce the audit length if completed beforehand. It must be completed to gain certification.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

(Stock picture)

Deadline looms for TAMS applications

5 things every farmer should know when completing their Basic Payment Scheme...

Auctioneers report entitlements being sold for three times their value
Warning: EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan

Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments
Michael Fitzmaurice Photo: Tom Burke

Pay the 'Forgotten Farmers' or risk losing them forever - TD
Now is the perfect time to get on top of your flocks health

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments


Top Stories

Pesticides levels in water supplies in four areas of the country above EU...
Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers to deliver ‘warning shot’ to Government over beef prices
Stock image

Global dairy prices fall for fourth auction in a row on boosted supply
Stock image / Getty Images

Ulster farmers warn of 'disastrous' Brexit fallout north and south
Pictured at Karol Winters farm Winterheights, Taghmon, Co. Wexford where the snow brought down farm sheds. Picture: Patrick Browne

CAP measures needed to weather-proof sheds — INHFA
Minister for finance Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless/PA)

John Downing: Pressure mounts on Fine Gael to put some rural gloss on...
IFA President Joe Healy.

Beef Forum goes ahead but farm leaders won't be there