Since the Organic Farming Scheme reopened last month many farmers may be considering whether their farm would be suitable to convert to organic. Before you decide, you should read our handy guide on everything you need to know about converting:

8 key things farmers considering converting to organic need to know

Registering and Converting

When deciding to convert you must contact you local farm consultant or advisor. Prospective organic farmers must undergo a conversion period of two years before their produce is allowed to be sold as organic.

Make a Plan

Farmers interested in converting to organic must prepare a plan which involves a detailed description of: management practices on the farm, the changes required on the farm, soil and faecal analysis, livestock housing, animal health and a land/crop rotation plan.

The plan can be drawn up by the farmer alone or with the help of a farm advisor.

Welfare and Housing

Under the scheme the permanent housing of all stock is not allowed, while the prolonged confining and tethering of animals is also prohibited.