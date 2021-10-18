€738 million worth of payments to hit 114,600 farmers’ bank accounts

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, today announced the commencement of advance payments under the 2021 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) (including Greening).

The Minister said: “I am delighted to confirm that advance payments under the BPS, worth €738 million to 114,600 farmers, have commenced today. This is in line with previous years. These payments contribute greatly to maximising family farm income and are a vital support for farmers across the country.”

The Minister continued: “I know how crucial it is to support farm families and that’s why it is a key priority of mine to issue payments as quickly as possible. It is also a priority for the Department is the efficient issuing of scheme payments to farmers. The BPS advance payment is commencing today at a rate of 70%, which is an increase on the 50% normally allowed under regulation. Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.”

Payments under the 2021 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) which started in September are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment.

In order to facilitate farmers wishing to contact the department regarding their BPS or ANC payments, extended hours are in place for the Direct Payments Helpline. From Monday 18 October to Friday 22 October, the Helpdesk will be available to answer farmers’ queries up to 8.30pm each evening. Farmers can ring the Helpdesk at 057-8674422. Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via www.agfood.ie.

Concluding, the Minister said: "Given the importance of scheme payments to farmers, the Department has recently written to all farmers outlining the payment schedule over the coming months. I am committed to ensuring that these scheme payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.”