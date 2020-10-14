€5m dairy-calf-to-beef scheme to improve beef credentials of dairy calves

Under the scheme improved genetics of calves from the dairy herd for beef production

Details of a new €5m dairy calf to beef scheme were revealed today by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in his post-Budget briefing.

The scheme, he said, is to support the better integration of the dairy progeny into the beef sector.

There will be a big focus in the years ahead to ensure the male calves coming out of the dairy herd have beef credentials.

The scheme will be for the weighing of dairy calves and improving genetics of calves coming off the dairy herd.

The Minister said it will ensure that it will ensure there is priority given to the beef credentials for calves coming from the dairy herd.

Farming organisations had been “hopeful” that such a measure would get the green light from the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure.

It’s understood the proposal could see up to €20/hd paid on dairy calves going for beef production and it is believed that the calves would have to be weighed at between 12 weeks of age and one-year-old to qualify for the payment.

Heifers from dairy sires will not be eligible for the payment, according to informed sources, but payments would be made on dairy bulls and all calves from beef sires.

It has also been suggested that dairy farmers might have to use sires from a list of approved beef bulls.

It is estimated that up to 900,000 calves could be eligible for the payment, which would put the cost of the measure at €18 million.

A similar initiative was rumoured to be in the mix in last year’s Budget but missed the cut during the final deliberations.

Finding outlets for calves from dairy herd has been a growing challenge over the last seven years as the expansion in cow numbers has gathered pace.

Live shipping has traditionally taken a significant number of calves and helped to keep a floor on prices. Close to 200,000 Irish calves were shipped live in 2019, while the figure for this year was around 140,000.

But with growing opposition to live shipping of calves within the EU, there is greater emphasis on building a home market for this stock.

However, demand for calves from the dairy herd has been undermined by poor returns from beef.

Teagasc analysis in 2019 showed that at a base price of €3.60/kg, buyers of Friesian bulls from the dairy herd would have to be given €58 with every calf they ‘purchased’ in order to make a profit of €200 when finishing the animal to beef over two years.

The proposed €20/hd subsidy is an effort to make the purchase of dairy calves more attractive to beef finishers.

