5,000 successful REAP applicants to get approval letters next week

Results-based: REAP pays farmers to maintain and improve the environmental conditions of their land. Photo: Roger Jones

Approval letters will begin to issue today to the 5,000 participants selected to participate in the Results Based Environment-Agri Pilot Project (REAP) project, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced.

This pilot is one of the transitional measures for Irish farming using funding secured by the Minister this year for environmental initiatives. It forms part of the suite of measures provided for in the 10th amendment to the Rural Development Programme recently approved by the European Commission.

Commenting at the launch of REAP, Minister McConalogue said he is “hugely excited about the REAP project as it helps us, farmers and Advisors to identify the value we can bring to our next national agri-environmental scheme by trialling some measures now.

"It will identify the environmental and biodiversity returns from specific farm measures while delivering a key new income to farmers. It will of course also provide meaningful payments to farmers with of up to €12,600 potentially over the course pilot."

He also said he was delighted to see the huge level of interest and to be able to increase the participation numbers by an extra 3,000 above the initial proposal.

The pilot scheme attracted applicants from over 10,800 farmers by the closing date in mid-May.

Approvals to participate will issue to almost 5,000 participants. This is more than double the original level of participation envisaged and, according to the Minister, will lead to a significant level of training at farmer and advisor level.

He said it will also ensure that the results-based scoring system is tested by a significant sample of Irish farms.

The participants selected will now work with their Advisors to score the land brought into REAP this year to establish its environmental and biodiversity status.

In conjunction with their advisor, farmers will undertake environmental commitments to increase the environmental value of existing farm features with the aim of improving the environmental score in year two. Farms with the highest scoring will receive the greatest payment.

The results based approach has the potential of delivering significant environmental and income gains and is expected to feature strongly in future agri-environment schemes under the new CAP.

REAP will provide an opportunity to test the results based model on a national basis in preparation for the next agri-environment scheme to follow on from GLAS.

“REAP will help demonstrate the environmental value and economic returns from specific farm measures and allows a more focused use of funding - a win-win outcome, for both the environment and farmers,” the Minister said.