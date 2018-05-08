5 things every farmer should know when completing their Basic Payment Scheme application

As of this year every farmer applying for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will have to complete the application online. With the deadline of May 15 fast approaching, here are some key pieces of advice every farmer should know when filling out the online form.

Register online Before you can apply for your 2018 BPS application you have to make sure that you're registered on agfood.ie. To do this all you have to do is click on the register button on the left-hand side of the website’s home page to create an account.

You then have to create a username and password. Make sure to have your PPS number at hand when completing the registration process. Once that is completed the Department will send you your own individual PAC number in the post, which you will need from now on when logging on to the site, as well as your username and password. File these details in a safe place to save you any future hassle.

No Land change application Once you have logged in you will come across a list of a range of Department schemes. Make sure to click on the Direct Payments (BPS/Greening/SPS) section in the list in order to begin your application. If you need to update any of the pre-filled in details, you can email OSCustomerChanges@agriculture.gov.ie. On the right hand side of the page you will see a number of tick boxes. If you want to avail of other schemes, tick the box which is relevant to you.