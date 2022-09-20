€182m of ANC payments announced by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, near his home in Burt, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 22/07/22

€182m of payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme have been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The Minister said the scheme is crucial to farm families the issuing of these payments in mid-September highlights his commitment to make payments to farmers at the earliest possible time.

"The ANC payments are a timely and significant financial boost for farmers and for the wider rural economy.”

Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days, the Minister said and his Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.

The Minister also confirmed that arrangements are being made by his Department to facilitate payment of the advance of 70pc under the Basic Payment Scheme from October 17, 2022.

The issuing of €182m payment to 85,000 farmers is in line with previous years, with €182m paid to 85,000 farmers at this stage in 2021.

In line with last year’s arrangement, the payments currently issuing are an 85pc advance payment on the ANC Scheme. The 15pc of balancing payments are due to commence in early December.

In line with previous years, not all applications are currently cleared for payment under the ANC Scheme. In particular, many farmers have yet to satisfy the annual average stocking density of 0.15 livestock units per forage hectare for the calendar year. However, farmers have until December 31, 2022 to do so. Such cases can only be cleared for payment once this requirement has been confirmed.

Regular pay runs will continue in the coming weeks to ensure cleared cases are processed for payment as quickly as possible. Farmers should submit any outstanding stocking evidence in support of their application to the Department’s Portlaoise Office as soon as possible to facilitate the early release of payments.