€168.5 million in payments issue under 2019 ANC Scheme

Payments worth €168.5 million under the 2019 Areas of Natural/Specific Constraints Scheme and Areas of Specific Constraint (Islands) Scheme, have commenced issuing this week to almost 79,000 farmers.

Payments worth €168.5 million under the 2019 Areas of Natural/Specific Constraints Scheme and Areas of Specific Constraint (Islands) Scheme, have commenced issuing this week to almost 79,000 farmers.

This marks the commencement of the payment of some €1.6bn to Irish farmers under various schemes over the coming months.

In Budget 2019 the Government announced additional funding of €23 million to bring the overall annual budget for the ANC scheme up to €250 million.

Minister For Agriculture, Michael Creed said the increased budget and higher annual payments represent a timely and significant financial boost for farmers and for the wider rural economy.

The 79,000 farmers being paid in this first tranche of 2019 payments is an increase from the 77,000 farmers paid at this stage in 2018.

The Minister also noted that, further to changes in EU Regulations, payments under the ANC scheme will now be delivered in two instalments, with 85% advance payments issuing initially and a 15% balancing payment issuing from early December.

The Minister also confirmed that arrangements are on target to facilitate payment of the advance of 70% under the Basic Payment Scheme with effect from 16 October 2019.

Online Editors