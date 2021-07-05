The Government will deliver on its commitments to co-finance Ireland’s new CAP programme between 2023 and 2027, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has stated.

Clarity on the Government’s intentions to support the farming and agri-food sector was outlined in response to a parliamentary question tabled by former agriculture minister deputy Brendan Smith (FF).

It comes as farm leaders and rural representatives continue to mount pressure on Government to honour its Programme for Government pledge to ringfence €1.5 billion from carbon tax revenues for agri-environmental schemes under Pillar II.

Addressing the Dáil the Cavan-Monaghan TD said: “The farming community wants a clear message that the national co-financing commitments that were made will be honoured over the next number of years and that the €1.5 billion from the carbon tax fund will be allocated to the farming sector.

“Our commitment must be absolute to ensuring that additional financial support is provided through national co-financing, alongside CAP-supported schemes. We all know that if we are to have a vibrant rural Ireland, our farming and agri-food sectors must be the lead economic drivers in that regard.”

In response the Taoiseach said commitments about national co-financing “will be followed through on”.

“Deputy Smith's point about national co-financing will pertain and the commitments made will be followed through on.

“Many parties in this house objected to and opposed the €1.5 billion carbon fund, but it gives us the resources to help and support farmers in respect of a range of environmental schemes, separate to the environmental schemes that are being provided under the aegis of the CAP.

“I accept deputy Smith’s point that Irish farming has been one of the more progressive food production systems in reducing emissions, when compared to many other food production systems across Europe and the world. Our dairy and beef industries are among the top performers in terms of their capacity to reduce emissions.

“That said, the challenges of climate change mean we have to do more. We want to work with and support the industry to enable that to happen.

"The carbon fund gives us room to allocate additional funding in that regard, as do the national co-financing mechanisms. We will continue to engage with the farming pillar through the social dialogue mechanism which we have re-established, and that is welcome,” the Taoiseach concluded.