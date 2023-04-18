Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

12 farm schemes open right now that all farmers should know about

Cattle fencing is on the list of farm investments eligible for TAMS 3 Expand

Close

Cattle fencing is on the list of farm investments eligible for TAMS 3

Cattle fencing is on the list of farm investments eligible for TAMS 3

Cattle fencing is on the list of farm investments eligible for TAMS 3

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

With the launch of the new Common Agricultural Policy this year there are a huge number of schemes open right now for farmers.

Many of these schemes could provide an important income source for farmers or help with the productivity of their business.

Related topics

More On CAP

Most Watched

Privacy