12 farm schemes open right now that all farmers should know about

With the launch of the new Common Agricultural Policy this year there are a huge number of schemes open right now for farmers.

Many of these schemes could provide an important income source for farmers or help with the productivity of their business.

Here is our guide to some of the most important schemes open at the moment.

Lime Spreading Scheme

A new national Liming Programme has been opened with funding of €8 million and there are two days left to apply.

The programme will provide a financial contribution to participating farmers of €16 per tonne of Calcium ground limestone/Magnesium ground limestone applied.

Subject to budget availability payment will be made on a minimum of 10 tonnes of ground limestone and a maximum of 200 tonnes.

To qualify for payment, lime can only be purchased directly from quarries licenced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to manufacture and market liming materials.

The programme will be open for applications to 20th April 2023. Claims for payment must be submitted by 31st October 2023.

Read more about this scheme here and here is a great article about how to get the most out of spreading lime.

Calf Welfare Scheme

The National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme offers a €20.calf payment and is open until May 2.

Actions you need to take to qualify:

you must weigh a minimum of 5 eligible calves and submit the weights to the ICBF

calves must be at least 12 weeks old at the time of weighing

all weights should be submitted within 7 days of weighing and before 1 November 2023

You can get up to €20 per eligible calf weighed. You must weigh at least 5 eligible calves and no more than 50. Payments will be made in December 2023.

Read more here

TAMS

TAMS 3 Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) is now open for applications.

This scheme grant aids the building of an array of farm investments including:

farm sheds,

slurry storage,

silage pits,

meal bins

sheep and cattle fencing

farm roadways

Grant aid will only be paid on approved, completed, and eligible expenditure and shall be paid at the rate of 40% up to the applicable TAMS 3 maximum investment ceiling of €90,000 per holding. Young farmers and women farmers will be able to avail of a 60pc grant rate.

Here are some great articles on the scheme:

Navigating the Ins and Outs of TAMS 3: Understanding the Rules and Eligibility Requirements

The big changes you may have missed in the TAMS 3 grant scheme

Suckler Cow Scheme (SCEP)

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) replaces the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP) in the new CAP.

The programme will offer suckler farmers a per ha payment which will be the equivalent of €150/cow on the first 10 cows and €120/cow thereafter.

The application closing date is the 22nd May 2023.

Here is a detailed guide to how the scheme will work.

Solar investment scheme

The TAMS 3 Solar Capital Investment Scheme is now open for applications.

The solar scheme will be ring fenced with its own investment ceiling of €90,000 and will be grant aided at the enhanced rate of 60%.

Applications can be made through your agfood account.

Read more here

Multi-species Sward scheme

This scheme incentivises farmers to sow multi-species swards, which it is hoped will reduce the reliance on nitrogen fertilisers.

Payments will be made directly to the approved farmer on a per hectare basis.

The payment rate has been increased significantly up to a potential €300 per hectare where eligible swards are established.

To receive payment under this Measure, an applicant must indicate the correct crop type on their 2023 BISS application.

Apply online at agfood.ie by the closing date of midnight on 29th May 2023 .

Read more here and here is a great article on how to sow a multi-species sward on your farm.

Red Clover Scheme

This scheme is also designed to incentivise farmers to sow red clover silage swards to reduce the reliance on nitrogen fertilisers.

Payments will now be made directly to the approved farmer on a per hectare basis.

The payment rate has been increased significantly up to a potential €300 per hectare where eligible swards are established.

To be eligible for the Red Clover Silage Measure, you must:

Apply online at agfood.ie by the closing date of midnight on 29th May 2023 .

To apply for the Red Clover Silage Measure, an applicant/their agent log into agfood.ie and then select “Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage Measure”, they then select “Schemes to Enter” and finally “Red Clover Silage Measure (RCSM) 2023”.

Read more about the scheme here and here is a interesting interview with a farmer that has had success with red clover.

Young Farmers Scheme

The Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers is a payment made to farmers under the age of 40 who are educated in agriculture to help them succeed in farming. It can be paid for up to 5 years.

The Young Farmers Scheme payment is made per eligible hectare, subject to a maximum of 50 hectares. Payments should average approximately €175 per eligible hectare over the 5-year term of the scheme.

Eligible farmers must be setting up a holding as head of the holding, solely or jointly, for the first time or has set up such a holding during the five years.

For more detail on the terms and conditions read this in depth article and here is an article on the national reserve which is also relevant to young farmers.

Old farm buildings grant

The 2023 Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme has opened for applications.

The scheme funds the conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures such as historic yard surfaces, gates and gate pillars as part of the working farm.

A grant award will not be for more than 75% of the cost of the works with a maximum available grant of €30,000.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have confirmed in 2023 participants in the following Department schemes will be eligible to apply for this grant scheme:

Active agri-environment scheme participants including ACRES.

Participants in EIP Calls 1, 2 and 3, Hen Harrier and Pearl Mussel projects and The Burren Project who were an active participant as of 31st December 2022 or had completed the full term of the contract for the relevant EIP or have completed a five-year project as appropriate.

Approved participants of the Organic Farming scheme

The closing date for receipt of online applications is Monday, 24th April 2023 at 5pm.

Read more on this grant here.

Derelict house grant

Many farmers have derilict houses on their land and they can avail of Government grant aid to refurbish these houses can now also rent them out, in a move to help ease the housing crisis.

A grant of up to a maximum of €30,000 towards the refurbishment of vacant or derelict properties had been restricted to properties that are or would be the principal private residence.

A grant of up to a maximum of €30,000 is available for the refurbishment of vacant and derelict properties, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as residential previously.

Read more here

Key farmer direct payment schemes

The application process for the following key direct payment schemes are also now open including:

Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), formerly Basic Payment

Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) new front-loading payment for all farmers

Eco Scheme new payment that replaces greening

The closing date for these important applications, is midnight on Monday 29 May 2023.

Farmers must apply for these area-based payments using the department's online facility (agfood.ie). Alternatively, farmers can contact a Farm Advisory System (FAS) approved Advisor to make the application on their behalf.

Here are some key articles that will be helpful to farmers:

The key terms farmers need to know about in the new CAP

Every farmer’s direct payment will change in 2023 – here’s what you need to know…

The big changes to land eligibility you need to know about

Straw Incorporation Measure

The Straw Incorporation Measure is a payment for chopping straw and incorporating it into the soil.

Payment rate

Oats, Rye, Wheat, Barley - €250

Oil Seed Rape - €150

You apply for the Straw Incorporation Measure Scheme as part of the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application.

You must apply by midnight on 29 May 2023.

Read more about all the tillage options in the new CAP here.