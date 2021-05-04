€10m REAP scheme set to be over-subscribed 

Farmers can expect to receive an average annual payment of up to €4,700, with a maximum of €6,900 available

THE new €10m Results Based Environment Agri Pilot Programme (REAP) scheme is set to be oversubscribed with more than 2,000 farmers already signed up, the Farming Independent has learned.

The substantial uptake comes despite severe criticism of the scheme’s budget and structure from farm organisations, with leaders labelling the pilot “a political con job”, “unacceptable” and “hugely disappointing”.

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson confirmed that as of April 30, just over 2,000 applications had been received under REAP.

While capacity was set at 2,200, it was confirmed the scheme will continue to stay open until May 10, with applications to be split into two groups for selection to ensure participation across a wide spectrum of enterprises and geographic locations.

Group one will be restricted to farmers who recorded a whole-farm stocking rate in excess of 140kg/N/ha livestock manure (prior to exports) in 2019, while group two will be classified for farmers who recorded a whole-farm stocking rate of less than or equal to 140kg/N/ha livestock manure (prior to exports).

Within each group, marks will be allocated in accordance with various criteria including: farm holding intersection with high status water area or low water status area, proportion of Natura Land on holding, and proportion of ANC land on holding.