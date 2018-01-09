€100,000 legal challenge to Department's land ID system waiting on court date

Over €100,000 raised by 1,700 farmers in support of a legal challenge against cuts to the Single Farm Payments is being held as a 'kind of insurance' as the challenge continues.

Over €100,000 raised by 1,700 farmers in support of a legal challenge against cuts to the Single Farm Payments is being held as a 'kind of insurance' as the challenge continues.

The money was collected in 2016 when farmers, predominantly in Cork and Kerry, decided to take a legal challenge against the Department of Agriculture over cuts to the payments following a Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) review.

The Disadvantaged Farmers Action Group initiated proceedings against the Department of Agriculture in late 2016. While six farmers from Cork, Kerry and Tipperary are named in the action, the group has compiled details from scores of other farmers who are in a similar position. They claim they were subjected to unfair procedures and penalties following a review of land area. Chairman of the Disadvantaged Farmers Action Group Dermot Kelleher said the action was going ahead and there is a lot of support for the case. In Glencar, Co Kerry he said the review resulted in 14 sheep farmers losing 100pc of their payments.

“We are waiting for a date. All the paper work is done,” he remarked. “It is lodged in the High Court and the Department has appointed a firm of solicitors to deal with it,” said Mr Kelleher. He said the group has been closely watching a recent Supreme Court ruling which upheld a High Court finding in relation to fishermen who were fighting a move by the State to impose penalty points on their licences under Common Fisheries Policy. The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the High Court which had quashed an attempt to impose a penalty points system on the fishermen.