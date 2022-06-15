€1,000 silage scheme to open for applications within days

The scheme aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers to grow more fodder. Photo Roger Jones.

The new silage scheme, which will pay farmers up to €1,000 to grow silage, is to open within days.

The €56m Fodder Support Scheme, which was announced by the Minister for Agriculture in early May, has been approved by Government and will be open for farmers or their advisors to apply online in the coming days.

It will remain open to applicants until August 22 and farmers will receive payments of up to €1,000 will start in November, once all administrative, compliance and on the spot inspections have been undertaken, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced today. He also committed that all payments would be made before the end of the year.

The scheme aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers to grow more fodder (silage and/or hay) for the coming winter to prevent animal welfare issues over the coming winter and spring.

The scheme is open to farmers with grassland but is not available for milk suppliers. Tillage land and lands classified as Category 1 land under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme will not be eligible for support.

The maximum area eligible for payment under the scheme is 10ha with a potential maximum payment of €1,000.

Where the scheme is oversubscribed, the payment rate per hectare will be less than €100/ha. In this scenario, the Department will reduce the payment rate for all hectares or maintain the rate of €100/ha on the first few hectares and reduce it on the latter hectares.

“The scheme will be rolled out as a matter of urgency and I hope there will be strong uptake from farmers," said Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

“I urge eligible farmers to apply on time and to ensure they read the Terms and Conditions of the scheme in particular that the areas entered for the scheme must be cut and conserved by September 5.

Recent survey results by Teagasc show that half of all drystock farmers have spread no chemical Nitrogen fertiliser at all on their silage ground.

This latest support comes after a €12m Tillage Incentive Scheme was launched in March to encourage the growing of tillage crops as well as Red Clover and Multi-Species Sward.

Two separate supports packages worth €20m for the pig sector were rolled out while a targeted package worth almost €3m has been put in place for the horticulture and vegetable sector.