€10 million allocation for improvements to non-public rural roads

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, has announced that he will make €10 million available in a new round of funding for Local Improvement Schemes (LIS).

This will support the continued improvement of non-public rural roads that enable people to access their homes and farms.

The Government has now allocated over €47 million to Local Authorities under the LIS since he re-introduced the Scheme in September 2017.

Significantly, it has also announced that the 2019 LIS will include a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road.

Speaking in relation to the cap on contributions from individuals, the Minister said: “I am conscious of the high cost of repairing some of the more remote rural roads and the impact this can have on the contribution which people living and farming along those roads can be asked to make. As part of the scheme in 2019 I am placing a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs.

“This small but important change to the scheme will, I believe, benefit many individuals and will facilitate the improvement of some of the more remote and sparsely populated roads in rural parts of the country.”

The Minister continued: “The scheme, since I reintroduced it in 2017, has been a great success and I continue to receive an unprecedented amount of positive feedback in relation to it. There was no dedicated funding for the LIS for a number of years, so there is significant built-up demand for investment in these roads which I am committed to meeting.

“Local Authorities are still completing projects approved under the last round of funding in October 2018, and I am now announcing additional funding for the scheme in 2019.”