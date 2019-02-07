Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 7 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

€10 million allocation for improvements to non-public rural roads

Pothole in east Cork
Pothole in east Cork
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, has announced that he will make €10 million available in a new round of funding for Local Improvement Schemes (LIS).

This will support the continued improvement of non-public rural roads that enable people to access their homes and farms.

The Government has now allocated over €47 million to Local Authorities under the LIS since he re-introduced the Scheme in September 2017.

Significantly, it has also announced that the 2019 LIS will include a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road.

Speaking in relation to the cap on contributions from individuals, the Minister said: “I am conscious of the high cost of repairing some of the more remote rural roads and the impact this can have on the contribution which people living and farming along those roads can be asked to make. As part of the scheme in 2019 I am placing a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs.

“This small but important change to the scheme will, I believe, benefit many individuals and will facilitate the improvement of some of the more remote and sparsely populated roads in rural parts of the country.”

The Minister continued: “The scheme, since I reintroduced it in 2017, has been a great success and I continue to receive an unprecedented amount of positive feedback in relation to it. There was no dedicated funding for the LIS for a number of years, so there is significant built-up demand for investment in these roads which I am committed to meeting.

“Local Authorities are still completing projects approved under the last round of funding in October 2018, and I am now announcing additional funding for the scheme in 2019.”

Also Read

Minister Ring said: “This scheme continues to be a lifeline for people living in rural areas because it directly improves their access to and from their homes and farms. It is important to remember that many people living in rural areas use these roads every day, so when these roads fall into disrepair, it has a significant impact on them. By investing in the improvement of these roads we are helping to improve people’s quality of life in rural areas.

“The upkeep of these roads is a priority for people who live in rural Ireland and this funding, in conjunction with the local community's own resources and the resources of the Local Authorities, will allow for the maintenance and improvement of many local roads in rural areas."

Local authorities will be notified of their overall indicative allocation from the new €10 million round. The new round of funding will be released in two tranches;

1.      Once local authorities have certified completion of projects approved under the October 2018 announcement, 50% of the funding will be made available.

2.      The balance will be made available at a later stage, following completion of this next phase of projects.

The Minister concluded: “I cannot overstate how important local connectivity is in order to enable rural Ireland to function well. The Action Plan for Rural Development prioritises the improvement of rural infrastructure and connectivity and continuing to support and develop an LIS scheme is just one of the measures we are taking in that regard. “

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

Stock Image

Thinking of doing the Green Cert? Here's some options

Advice: How to get ready for your Bord Bia Quality Assurance audit
Joe Healy says Brazil is failing to meet food safety standards

Where the key players in Ireland stand on cutting huge EU farm payments
Eamon O Cuiv (Niall Carson/PA)

Éamon Ó Cuív: 'It's incredible that in 2027, we will be basing farm...
(stock photo)

Capping the CAP: The loopholes that could see Larry Goodman, Coolmore and a...
Under the current Fair Deal Scheme, in effect, when somebody decides to go to a nursing home, 7.5pc of his or her farm or business can be deducted indefinitely. 

Families face more uncertainty as Fair Deal scheme delayed
Mary Rooney is from Manorhamilton and runs a sheep and suckler farm across the border in Gorteen, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Mary Rooney: Why have compliance inspections become so stressful for so...


Top Stories

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in Kenmare Co-op Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography

Michael Creed: ''Veganuary', Brexit and climate change - why our beef...
The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show at Punchestown in 2017. Photo: Alf Harvey

The FTMTA Show ... 30 years a-growing
Mick Wallace

Wallace lashed for 'brass-necked hypocrisy' after remarks...
Cattle on the move in Liscannor, Co Clare

Storm Erik: Met Éireann issues Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings...
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: I can't understand the huge jump in price of fertilisers
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Numbers don't add up as lamb prices start to level off
French cereal farmer Paul Francois speaks to journalists as he arrives at the courthouse for the start of his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm in Lyon, France, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Return of French farmer's case keeps Monsanto in legal spotlight