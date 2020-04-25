Farming

Scandi to reduce antibiotic use at Manor Farm sites

 

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Scandi Standard, a Swedish chicken meat processor and owner of Irish brand Manor Farm, has announced it is looking to reduce further the amount of antibiotics used to treat its flock at its chicken farm here.

The company, which acquired Manor Farm in 2017 from the Carton family for €70m in cash and shares, said it had already reduced the use of antibiotics at its Irish operation by 55pc.

It hopes to bring this in line with its Nordic businesses, which have less than 1pc of the flock treated, within two years.