Scandi to reduce antibiotic use at Manor Farm sites

Scandi Standard, a Swedish chicken meat processor and owner of Irish brand Manor Farm, has announced it is looking to reduce further the amount of antibiotics used to treat its flock at its chicken farm here.

The company, which acquired Manor Farm in 2017 from the Carton family for €70m in cash and shares, said it had already reduced the use of antibiotics at its Irish operation by 55pc.

It hopes to bring this in line with its Nordic businesses, which have less than 1pc of the flock treated, within two years.

With 3,266 employees and net sales of over €910m, Scandi Standard operates large chicken farms across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. It has the market-leading brand in Ireland, Denmark and Sweden, the second-largest in Norway and the third-largest in Finland. Figures in Scandi Standard's 2019 annual report show that the Irish operation accounts for the majority of the use of antibiotics across its entire flock. In 2018 and 2019, the percentage of its whole flock treated with antibiotics was 13.5pc and 11.8pc, respectively. This figure reduced to close to 0pc in 2018 and 0.1pc in 2019 when Ireland was excluded. In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, Ado Carton, chief executive of Manor Farm, said the company had been working on the reduction of antibiotics in Ireland since Scandi Standard bought it. "Good animal welfare rests on three pillars: the feed and care of our breeding flocks, the housing environment, and the quality of the day-old chicks. "We will continue to make improvements on all these parameters. Our goal is to reach the Nordic levels of usage in the coming years - we're making steady progress," he said. Net sales for Manor Farm hit around €181.4m in 2019, an increase of 1pc on the previous year. It maintained its position as the leading chicken supplier in Ireland, with products from Manor Farm mostly being used by supermarkets and labelled as own-brand. Carton said the company was satisfied with the continued transfer of knowledge and best-practice across the group, particularly in the area of antibiotics.