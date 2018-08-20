Safety a big winner at invention show

The Inventions Arena draws out the curiosity and inventor in every one of us, and it's a must-visit area for everyone at the Tullamore Show. This year a total fund of €2,500 in prize money was up for grabs, provided by three sponsors; the Farming Independent, WR Shaw, and Glenngorey Pumps Ltd.

The inventions at Tullamore are usually borne out of necessity on farms. The people I met all had an infectious enthusiasm in the search for the perfect invention. This year the standard was noticeably higher, with strong farm safety and labour-saving flavours to the inventions that did well. Judges I spoke to at the show commented on the professional presentation of the inventions, with some of the designs already patent approved and ready for market.

Eoin McLoughlin (Trim, Meath) with his winning entry to the Student Class of the National Inventions Competition at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show. Picture: Jeff Harvey

First place in the Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry section this year went to Seamus Hession of Connacht Agri for his brilliant solar-powered feeder invention. Mr Hession is somewhat of a serial inventor who seems to keep on producing great ideas. First place in the Student category this year went to 16-year-old Eoin McLaughlin from Trim, Co Meath, for his Cow and Calf Safety Barrier invention. This was one of those brilliant inventions that made you ask - 'How has no one thought of this before?'

First place in the Inventions in Home, Leisure and Building category this year went to Falkiner Small for his Hammer-less Staples, while the top spot in the Labour Saving class went to Adrian Mahon from Tullamore for his Automated Staker, a machine that can be attached to an ATV and applies fencing stakes automatically as you drive across a paddock.