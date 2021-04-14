You've 'goat' to be kidding me! Family's joy at birth snow-white triplets

Tom O’Sullivan; his son, Thomas; and grand-daughter, Ava, with Betsy the Goat and her three white kids at Shanahill, Keel, Castlemaine. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

A Keel farmer this week expressed his shock and delight when he discovered that his pet black and white goat, affectionately named Betsy, had given birth to three baby kids who, amazingly, were all born with an all-white coat of fur.

Tom O'Sullivan was full of pride this week as he told the story of how his beloved Betsy had given birth to her first-ever kids, and of how he was taken aback when he saw the colour of their coats as they were born.

He told The Kerryman about the rarity of the occasion, which occurred last week.

"She had three white kids this morning," he said.

"It's rare of course, I mean to have three white ones from a black and white goat, that wouldn't happen often.

"We've had Betsy for a couple of years now, and these are her first kids ever, so we are delighted for her, and they are all doing well at the moment.

"It was just unreal altogether to see them all come out all white, it's something very different. You really wouldn't expect to see this. We're going to keep onto them for a good while and look after them," Tom continued.

Kerryman