Young farmer exodus: ‘The loyalty to the land is not there any more’

The recent CSO statistics have thrown a sharp focus on the ageing farm population. With a third of farmers in the country now over 65, the question remains what the future of the sector will look like for both older and younger farmers.

The figures came hot on the heels of Green MEP Ciaran Cuffe’s letter to Irish banks urging them not to lend to young farmers due to concern over dairy expansion and GHG emissions.

Although Mr Cuffe was quick to climb down from his position, the letter hit a nerve with a farming community that was feeling the weight of climate targets, a new CAP and rocketing fertiliser prices.

Fine Gael senator and farmer Tim Lombard told the Seanad last week that the letter caused “deep hurt and concern” among a farming community “that has never felt so berated”.

According to Macra na Feirme President John Keane, access to land, credit and a viable succession scheme remain major issues for young farmers, as is the need for installation aid. He told the Farming Independent that a lot rides on what the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his Department deliver in the next CAP.

“It’s not just about a succession scheme that suits young farmers, but one that gives something back to older farmers and still allows them to feel part of the process,” said Mr Keane (right).

He compared the seven per cent of young farmers under 35 in Ireland to other countries like Austria, where they were significantly higher, and said Macra would be pushing for farmers under 35 to be reaching a similar 20pc level by the end of the next CAP in 2027.

Expand Close Source: CSO / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Source: CSO

Industry stakeholders speaking to the Farming Independent over the last week have shared those concerns for the future of farming, but also said “the love” for farming was fading and the steadfast loyalty that generations of farmers had felt for years was diluting.

This was exemplified by the head of Macra’s Land Mobility service, Austin Finn, when he pointed out that half of all farmers coming to them looking to lease their land actually had children, but those children “are either working away from the farm or they aren’t interested”.

He also dismissed the idea it was just suckler farms that were coming up for lease and said both dairy and tillage farmers with well laid out set-ups were coming to the service looking to lease out their land.

On the flip side, he feels this could be positive for young farmers who do want to get into farming or need access to land.

“Year on year, we’re busier the whole time,” Mr Finn said. “We’ve done over 100 arrangements this year and it’s a mix of young existing operators who want to expand and people where maybe there’s not enough land at home. I think for young people that want to go farming, but have no land of their own, there will be a lot of opportunities.”

The need to drive on and increase farm enterprises is reflected in the CSO figures, with bigger farms generally being run by younger farmers.

Taking into account farm profitability and viability, the need to increase farm size can be understood, but again, access to land is a serious issue for a young generation as land prices soar.

Limerick-based GVM auctioneer Tom Crosse says many young farmers now accept the fact they can’t afford to buy land and will have to enter into long-term leases.

“They’re getting resigned to the fact that they won’t be able to afford land at €15,000/ac in their area and one actually told me recently that he’d enter into a long-term lease and put the money he had wanted to spend on land into better on-farm facilities and maybe have less stress with paying back a loan,” Mr Crosse said.

He added that prices were being driven in part by the emergence of business people who wanted to use land as an investment tool and the good prices were catching the eye of older farmers who were ready to retire.

“The older farmers are starting to think that they’ll capitalise on the good prices, and there were quite a few parcels that came on to the market in the second half of the year,” he said.

“Overall, we see a bit of natural fall off where people pass away and land is sold or there’s no immediate family or family interested in farming, so it’s sold outside the family.

“The other thing is that the loyalty to land is fading — it’s been diluted over the years and it’s not as strong.”

He said that most of the demand he got for leases was from young dairy farmers and depending on the land type, leases were fetching between €200 to €350/ac.

Mr Crosse’s point about the love of the land fading was echoed independently in two different parts of the country — by Donegal Mart Manager Eimear McGuinness and Clare Mart Manager Michael McNamara.

Ms McGuinness said she estimated that less than 20pc of the farmers that came into the mart were under 40 and that basically every farmer was farming part-time.

“There is not enough money in it for them,” she said. “If they’re going to stay in it, there will need to be more supports for young farmers in the next CAP. There’s too much red tape and I’d say the increased costs of the oncoming year will see a lot of farmers getting out. If they stay in farming, it will just be for the love of it.”

Mr McNamara said he also could not see a huge increase in the number of young farmers getting into the sector.

“The elderly suckler farmer in some cases is getting out or they’re cutting back suckler numbers and getting into dry stock,” he said.

“There could be a bigger exodus coming, but I feel like there’s a wait and see approach in relation to CAP and the climate action plan as to whether the older guys decide to stay or go.

“But there are families where you’d see nobody interested in the land and the same attachment to land isn’t there anymore.

“For many young people, it’s a quality-of-life issue and people don’t want to have a full-time job and be part-time farming.

“Unless young people have a love of the land, they’re not going to bother getting into it.”

‘We talked regularly about a succession plan but never felt any pressure or expectation’

Many farm families can feel awkward about discussing succession, but for young farmer Helena Coughlan, the issue was always an open subject on her family’s farm.

She farms with her father and mother, John and Ann, in Cork on their beef and dairy farm, and says the conversation around succession was always open and flexible.

“It was never a one-stop conversation about succession. I have an older brother and there was never any pressure or expectation on us that one of us would have to come home to take over the farm,” she says.

“It was always the fact that whatever we chose to do, we would be supported in. The succession plan was something that we talked about regularly, but never felt pressured about and it changed as our individual circumstances changed.”

Helena did degree in Agriculture in UCD and had the opportunity to travel before embarking on a career with Ornua.

Expand Close Helena Coughlan on the family farm at Ballyellis, Buttevant, Co Cork PHOTO: O’GORMAN PHOTOGRAPHY / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Helena Coughlan on the family farm at Ballyellis, Buttevant, Co Cork PHOTO: O’GORMAN PHOTOGRAPHY

She came home just before the pandemic and continued to work off-farm before finally coming home to full-time farming. A key element to the succession conversation on her family farm is the involvement of her parents, and this is something she says Macra na Feirme has also flagged, in terms of the need to involve the older and the younger generation in a farm succession scheme.

However, despite her determination to take over the farm, there are dark clouds looming in the form of the next CAP for Helena’s future on the farm.

“Convergence will have a fairly big knock-on effect on us, as well as the overall changes in the upcoming CAP, the restrictions in the Climate Action Plan and the skyrocketing input costs.

“They have all but forced me into not being a full-time farmer. I will have to find additional work off-farm to find a decent portion of my income because my income would have come from what will be pulled away by those issues.

“I feel very lucky that there is a plan in place, but it’s disappointing that I would have made the decision to come home, yet what would have been a viable option even five years ago now no longer will have the output for me to additionally farm.”