Young dairy farmer member of fastest Irish team to cross the Atlantic in gruelling ocean race

Braving Storm Eleanor and eating dried food on Christmas Day was the reality for one young Irish dairy farmer who was a member of a team of rowers who recently became the fastest Irish team to cross the Atlantic.

Pat O’ Connor, who juggles his full-time job as a doctor at Cork University Hospital with part-time farming in his native Castletownroche, Co Cork, crossed the finish line of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge along with his three friends in a record time of 32 days, 22 hours and four minutes, smashing the world record of 35 days.

The former Feirme Factor winner told FarmIreland that the adventure was a world away from his regular farming routine, with the team enduring near-death experiences and deadly Atlantic storm conditions on a daily basis. “One of the most valuable lessons learned from this trip, was the power of the ocean. I was told that there are two parts to sea sickness- thinking you are going to die followed by wanting to die. Unfortunately I experienced both in the first seven days,” he said.

“The scariest part of the trip was finding Tommy and myself in the water in the pitch dark from a partial capsize of the boat we named Saoirse and being saved only by the harnesses we were wearing and thankfully our fast reaction times which flabbergasted us both.” The young farmer said that he was grateful to the support of the farming community in North Cork and added that his family jokingly messaged him during the race to hurry home in time for calving season.

Pat O' Connor during the Talisker Whiskey Race.