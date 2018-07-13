With Incumbent President of Ireland Michael D Higgins odds-on to retain his position having confirmed he would run for a second term, he could face opposition from an unlikely candidate.

'You never see ordinary Joe Soaps getting into high office' - Roscommon farmer wants to be President

Roscommon farmer John Groarke is fed up with ‘well-heeled’ people continually securing the job of president of Ireland – and he is considering whether he will try and enter the race for the Aras.

“I feel the people that that running for these high offices are all very well paid most of them and the rural people of Ireland don’t get a look in at these jobs,” he said.

The small farmer from Tulsk in Co Roscommon told Shannonside Radio that “you never see ordinary Joe Soaps getting into high office.

“People have to have a lot of money, and that’s the way they portray it,” he said.

He went on to say that in a Republic it should be that everyone is equal. However, he said, “it doesn’t look that way a lot of the time”.

John Groarke said his based on the plight of the homeless and those who are badly treated in the Health Service

“I believe in a Republic it is the smaller person that is entitled to have a crack at it too.

“Some of these people are colossally well paid. Some of them are doctors and lawyers they have their jobs to fall back on if they don’t get in.