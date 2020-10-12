Farming

‘You have to look after yourself first – no farm is worth ruining yourself for’

Sligo farmer Nigel Flannery lived in silence with depression for 30 years. This experience took him right to the brink, but after confronting the problem he is urging other farmers to seek help if they are dealing with mental health issues

Nigel and Melissa

Nigel and Melissa

Brian Farrell

Andrew Hamilton

In the spring of 2013, Sligo farmer Nigel Flannery lost one calf after another. A run of bad luck during calving season is demoralising for any farmer, but for Nigel, each stillborn calf cut him to his very core.

Having lived with undiagnosed depression for decades, being able to run his farm well was the only thing that made Nigel feel valued. And when that was taken away, he quickly hit rock bottom.

Like many people who grew up in rural Ireland in the 1980s, Nigel wasn’t encouraged to share his problems with others.