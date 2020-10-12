‘You have to look after yourself first – no farm is worth ruining yourself for’

In the spring of 2013, Sligo farmer Nigel Flannery lost one calf after another. A run of bad luck during calving season is demoralising for any farmer, but for Nigel, each stillborn calf cut him to his very core.

Having lived with undiagnosed depression for decades, being able to run his farm well was the only thing that made Nigel feel valued. And when that was taken away, he quickly hit rock bottom.

Like many people who grew up in rural Ireland in the 1980s, Nigel wasn’t encouraged to share his problems with others.

From a very young age, he knew that he had mental health issues, but he also knew that he was expected to keep those issues to himself.

It took Nigel years to realised that a problem ignored can only get worse.

“I don’t think I was ever fully right. As far back as I can remember, I always had [mental health] issues, but back then I didn’t know what it was,” says Nigel.

“It wasn’t talked about then the way it is talked about now. Even if I had felt able to talk about it, there was no one for me to talk to.

“I felt low a lot of the time. I didn’t belong to any group. I had neighbours my own age who were going out at the weekend and things and I never felt able to join them. I always had trouble fitting in. I didn’t feel like I belonged.”

It took years of suffering in silence, but Nigel eventually reached out and tried to find help.

Unfortunately, his first experience of sharing his problems was a disaster, which set him back for almost 15 years.

“I was in my early 20s when a friend suggest I should see a doctor. I was referred on to a counsellor, but that wasn’t successful,” he says.

“I felt that she [the counsellor] was constantly judging me. I’ll never forget her exact words to me. She said that I was making it all up, looking for attention.

“That was very damaging for me. She was the professional, I felt that if that was her attitude, there was no point in my reaching out to anyone. I learned never to talk about it to anyone.”

After that setback, Nigel poured himself into his work. Whether labouring on the family farm or at his new job in Dublin Airport, work was the only thing that made him feel happy.

“I kept going the best I could, trying to deal with it myself without talking about it. I knew there was something wrong, but I couldn’t figure why I was so different from everyone else. I kept myself isolated the whole time because of it,” he says.

“I moved up to Dublin in 2003 and focused on my work. I figured, if I could be good at my job, that would be something. I worked at Dublin Airport and I spent all my time there. I was good at my job and I got a few promotions.

“I focused totally on the work, nothing else. The only way I could feel happy was to be good at work.

“I was living a half life and it seemed to be working for a while but really the problems were still there.”

When his father suffered a stroke in 2005, Nigel saw it as his duty to leave his work in Dublin and come home to work on the farm. Once back in Sligo, he found himself plunging deeper and deeper into depression.

“Every day was getting harder. If today was a bad day, I knew that it was still going to be better than what was coming tomorrow. I knew it was always going to be worse,” he says.

“My experience with the counsellor always stayed with me, so I knew that something was wrong, but I didn’t want to talk to anyone about it.

“I wanted to be around people, but at the same time I didn’t. I live about 30 miles from Sligo town and at the weekend, I would take myself off to Sligo.

“I would do nothing more than walk around, look in shops, look at other people shopping. I knew I didn’t stand out from the crowd in Sligo. It was like wearing camouflage.”

Nigel took over full control of the family farm in 2011, and the land and looking after his cattle and sheep quickly became the only thing that mattered to him.

So much so that when he lost a number of calves in 2013, it was enough to bring him right to the brink.

“I have no idea why it happened but that spring we had a lot of cows with aborted calves. For me, it felt like a personal attack,” he says.

“I had been good at work on the farm, and now that was gone. I was losing animals and it was devastating for me. I felt I was no longer good at my job.

“That was a low point. There were a lot of low points around then to be honest. I didn’t have a closeness with my family so I looked for that closeness with the animals, they were almost pets to me. It was very hard.”

Just at the right time, Nigel reconnected with an old girlfriend who also had experienced difficulties in her life. This woman, Melissa, now his wife, helped show Nigel that he could manage his mental health, but the first step was to talk about it.

“We got back in touch right at the time that we both needed it most. She became a huge crutch for me — she knew what I was going through and I knew what she was going through,” says Nigel.



“I realised that I could talk to her, then I could talk to more people. So through social media, and especially Twitter, I started reaching out.

“I met some really good people that way, people like [rural mental health campaigner] Peter Hynes.

“Peter spend many nights messaging me over and back on Twitter when I was low. Things could have gone a lot different for me if it hadn’t been for Peter. Without Peter, I don’t know...”

Nigel and Melissa married in July 2018. While they both continued to make great strides together, there was something that was still getting in the way of their full recovery: the farm.

“It was a difficult decision but I decided to sell. In the end, it was either a choice between the farm and our health,” he says.

“I felt bad doing it but I knew, for me, that it was the right thing. I wasn’t going to sell the farm, crawl into a pub and stay there until it was all gone. I was selling it so I could move to a better life.

“Selling the farm was something that I never imagined would happen.

“A man would be hung for selling a farm in a lot of places. But I had to make the biggest decision of my life, to save my life. You have to look after yourself first. No farm is worth ruining yourself.”

Nigel believes that too many people in rural Ireland are suffering in silence.

Despite his own negative experience, he believes that people should seek the help of counsellors and above all, they shouldn’t lock their illness away.

“There are people out there who will listen and who will understand. I had a bad experience with counselling, but I know that there are good counsellors out there for people. If the first one doesn’t work for you, the second one will,” he says.

“There are people on social media who will help you if you look for it. There are real people out there who have been through depression and they will reach out and help you.

“Even if you feel like you’re alone, you are never alone. There is always someone out there.”