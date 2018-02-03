Women call for recognition for doing a quarter of the workload on Irish farms

Irish women are carrying out a quarter of the work on Irish farms without it being acknowledged, a conference on diversification run by WWFI, West Women in Farming Ireland, has heard.

Dr Maura Farrell (pictured) of NUI, Galway, said women are often keeping farms sustainable but are not making their voices heard. She said it is often women taking in an off-farm wage, which is pumped directly into the farm, and without this many Irish farms could not survive.

"As far as agriculture is concerned, there is a huge lack of recognition of women in the sector. Even though they contribute a huge amount of the work units to agriculture, there is still a lack of recognition," she said. A study carried out in 2013 by the National Rural Network found that the 70,000 female farmers were responsible for in the region of 35,000 work units.

"This equates to about 22pc of the work on Irish farms being carried out by women but that is not being fully acknowledged. In some ways, women have a lot to blame themselves for as well. "They really need to come forward and suggest they are doing that work. You know, 'helping out' on the farm is not helping out - it's contributing a huge amount of the work to that farm and they need to put themselves forward and suggest that they are doing that," she added.

Maura Farrell