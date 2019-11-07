'Without rural broadband, it's difficult to attract new jobs' - Microsoft president warns Ireland

Microsoft's Brad Smith
Microsoft's Brad Smith
Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler

Microsoft president Brad Smith has reiterated his warning that Ireland faces a damaging future if it does fix rural broadband quickly.

Speaking to the 70,000-strong Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Mr Smith said that a million Irish people are left without access to modern high speed broadband, a state that threatens the country’s progress.

The speech followed a Sunday Independent interview where Mr Smith warned that areas outside Dublin, Cork and other cities would face an “extraordinarily difficult” future for jobs and development without broadband access.

“It’s really important that Ireland gets the benefit of this,“ he said.

“With roughly a million people in those areas, it’s critical to close the gap.

"If a rural community doesn’t have access to broadband, it makes it extraordinarily difficult to attract new jobs. It even makes it difficult to sustain the jobs that are there. And it makes it impossible to take advantage of advances for everything from healthcare to education.”

Mr Smith’s warning comes as the government nears the signing of a contract to begin the rollout of the National Broadband Plan, a state-subsidised program to connect half a million rural homes and businesses to high speed fibre broadband.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton has indicated that the contract, with David McCourt’s National Broadband Ireland, is imminent.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Rural Life

Trevor Harris and Gar Whelan

Kildare man who went from restoring vintage motors to supplying fresh...
Michael Davoren at his farm in Kilcorney, Co Clare

'Some of the first settlers who came to Ireland farmed the Burren in this way'

Increased water charges on the way for thousands of farmers
Thomas Pemberton

Our young farmers need to embrace 'disruption'
Chris the woolly sheep is seen in this undated picture from social media obtained by Reuters on October 22, 2019. RSPCA ACT /via REUTERS

Australia's Chris the sheep, the world's woolliest, dies
A number of Greenways have been established in Ireland.

Two more weeks for Kerry Greenway hearing
Peat industry: Bord na Móna carriages. Photo: Eamonn Farrell

200 Bord na Móna staff will work to restore bogs


Top Stories

Despite the recent poor weather David Jeffers from Augha, Co Carlow had ground which was dry enough to plough and get ready for sowing. He sowed the wheat variety Graham at 11 stone per acre. Photo: Roger Jones

Potato growers' reliance on one variety is coming home to roost...
High EBI heifers that are in-calf to AI, and will be 530-580kgs at calving, are commanding the best prices.

In-calf dairy heifers commanding up to €1,500/hd
Dairy spread: The 75ac residential dairy farm at Milford near Charleville, Co Cork, is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m

€1m asking price for 75ac farm in the heart of cow country
Teagasc

€4.23c/kg: The break-even base price for winter finishers
Stock photo

Farmer warned of sentence if caught driving

'Polluter pays' - Hill farmers call for cull of dairy herd
File photo

Is this Kilkenny parish the EU dairy capital?