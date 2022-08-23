Why this recovering alcoholic is hosting a drink-free spiritual festival on his Cavan farm

Spiritual: Gearóid Teevan with his crop of hemp on his farm Drummany Spirit, Co Cavan, where he is hosting the inaugural Healing Bridges festival. Photos: Lorraine Teevan

On Friday, Cavan farmer Gearóid Teevan’s inaugural ‘Healing Bridges’ festival will kick off with performances from Pól Brennan of Clannad and Rónán Ó Snodaigh of Kila.

The festival is an extension of the healing retreats the organic farmer has held on his farm outside Milltown in recent years.

A serious addiction to alcohol had left Gearóid in a dark place now, and now he’s looking to help others live their best lives.

He went to rehab over a decade ago and credits his love of the land and nature with helping to keep him sober.

Then, in 2014, when he inherited a farm from his uncle Jim, with lakes and woods, he set about creating the healing retreat ‘Drummany Spirit’ for others looking for hope and healing.

Gearóid, who also runs a construction company, had previously helped his uncle, who kept sheep on the small holding.

He renovated the house on the farm and the family moved in two years ago. Since then Gearóid has been keeping sheep, growing hemp and potatoes, and building the retreat.

“Spiritual work during the year involves bringing groups to small events and for them to gather in a sacred place and get an understanding of how powerful it is to connect with the land,” he says.

Gearóid’s spirituality grew during his recovery from alcoholism over the past 12 years.

“When you’re in the depths of alcoholism you are always hoping and praying for a breakthrough to help you,” he says. “I am one of the lucky ones that happened to.

“There is always a break-point where your mind, body and spirit are completely broken, and that cry for help happened for me.”

He credits Sr Catherine Lillis from Tabor House in Navan with helping his recovery.

“I was essentially reprogrammed. It’s always an inside job, no one can do it for you, but they can guide you, if you want to get better,” he says. “There is help and skilful people out there.”

Alcoholism, he says, became an issue for him in his late teens and early twenties, and he reached a turning point in April 2010 when his lows reached a new depth.

“It progresses. But when you look back, you see the patterns and trouble that was coming on the doorstep,” he says. “But you make excuses and deny that drink was the cause of it.

“It’s when you can’t have one drink and leave it, that’s when you have a problem and you end up in a fight or in a hospital or a jail cell.

“There was always one common denominator for me and that was alcohol.”

The festival is drink- and drug-free, and the idea for it was conceived by musician Sean Mulrooney.

According to Gearóid the festival will celebrate our connection to the land with ancient storytelling and plant foraging as well as talks and workshops with spiritual elders from all over the globe.

“It is a restorative festival and it is totally family-orientated as it is drink- and drug-free, which will make it a very safe space,” he says.

“I want to show people — without preaching — that they can have a good time without drink and drugs.

“Getting back in touch with nature while enjoying good music and food, can be so enjoyable.

“Life has been so difficult for so many during the pandemic, and it is so important that we look after our mental and spiritual health as well as our physical needs.”

The father of three says he really believes that his love of the land has helped him keep sober.

“I started building Drummany Spirit five years ago and now it hosts regular yoga, music and sweat lodge retreats,” he says.

“Hosting the festival is a dream come true. We are keeping it to a maximum of 250 weekend tickets as we want it to be about quality, not quantity.

“We want it to be a safe welcoming space for all the family and there will be something for all ages.”

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.ie