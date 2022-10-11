Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why this Meath farmer swapped his continental cattle for Belted Galloways

Dermot Colreavy with his Belted Galloways on his farm in Ratoath, Co. Meath. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly. Expand

Close

Dermot Colreavy with his Belted Galloways on his farm in Ratoath, Co. Meath. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly.

Dermot Colreavy with his Belted Galloways on his farm in Ratoath, Co. Meath. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly.

Dermot Colreavy with his Belted Galloways on his farm in Ratoath, Co. Meath. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Last year, Meath man Dermot Colreavy swapped his herd of 20 continental cattle for four Belted Galloways. Although it was a big drop in numbers, he says he now feels he is breeding something for the future.

Before getting into Belted Galloways Dermot used to source continental cattle from the west of Ireland. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly. Expand

Close

Before getting into Belted Galloways Dermot used to source continental cattle from the west of Ireland. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly.

Before getting into Belted Galloways Dermot used to source continental cattle from the west of Ireland. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly.

Before getting into Belted Galloways Dermot used to source continental cattle from the west of Ireland. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly.

Most Watched

Privacy