Why this Clare farmer is planting 36,000 trees on his farm – even though he was ‘never interested in making a commercial return’ from them

Part-time farmer Noel McMahon plans to have 36,000 trees growing on his farm by January.

The west Clare man, who farms a small suckler herd, planted his first plantation of over 3,000 trees last year through the Illaun Farm-Forest Programme, which has been re-launched as the Wild Atlantic Rainforest Project.

The new project run by Hometree will see the charity organisation buy sites along the Wild Atlantic Way to plant forestry where it once was. It will also support farmers to plant their own plantations.

“I’ve always had a low-intensity farming system with low stocking rates, which makes the farm ideal for letting native species of plants and trees thrive,” says Noel.

“I’ve never over-grazed it and I’ve always been interested in biodiversity.

“I knew nothing about the programme, though, before getting a letter in the post about it.”

Noel was one of 12 farmers in west Clare to take part in the initial programme.

“My land was assessed and once it was deemed suitable the wheels were set in motion for the plantation,” he says.

“In advance of planting the trees I attended workshops and farm walks hosted by Hometree, and that deepened my knowledge and passion for biodiversity.

“Then the Hometree volunteers came out and planted the trees — I helped.”

Noel planted a wide variety of native woodland including sessile oak, Scots pine, mountain ash, hazel, spindle, birch, whitethorn, blackthorn, willow, elder and alder.

“Through the project, I got around €400 to cover the cost of fencing off the trees,” he says.

“I planted 800m x 5m wide — just over 3,000 trees. I planted them as shelter belts around the boundary of my land, leading down to a 4ac plot of my farmland down by the river.”

Although the financial reward was small, he says, the other rewards were great.

“I was never interested in making a commercial return from it. I have two grown-up children who have no interest in farming and I saw this as an opportunity to leave a legacy for future generations, for my grandchildren to reap the rewards from.

“I could have chosen to plant sitka spruce, which would have provided a monetary value in 20-25 years’ time, but that was never my intention.

“Since planting the trees, we have discovered rare plant species growing on the farm and increased wildlife inhabiting it.

“It’s great from a stock management point of view for farmers too — having the trees there and having them fenced off secures the land and stops stock from wandering.”

As part of both the old and new programmes run by Hometree, landowners get a biodiversity assessment of their land done and this can help with water quality management, he says.

Since planting the forestry, Noel has hosted farm walks for other landowners who are interested in planting some of their land in trees.

“My wife Angela and children Aoife and Niall were a great support,” Noel says. “Even though it wasn’t something we were going to make a big commercial return from, they knew it was something I was passionate about and something that could benefit future generations.”

Noel plans to plant a further 33,000 trees in January under the new forestry scheme which Homeland is supporting farmers to join.

“The new Wild Atlantic Rainforest project offers other payments and bonuses on top of the regular forestry scheme payments that you get over the 20 years,” he says.

“It works on a reward-based system and incentivises farmers to keep going and keep improving. You are rewarded in a monetary sense for the forestry you plant and the improvements you make to your land.

“I’m not part of it, but I think it will be more appealing to farmers than the previous scheme that I did take part in.

Noel’s new plantation will join his existing shelterbelt plantation.

“It will provide a route for wildlife and nature to roam and live in as well as acting as a barrier for the cattle to enter the river,” he says.

“Midwest Forestry is taking care of everything from the preparation work to the planting — all I have to do is provide the land.”

Hometree will host an information and launch event for the Wild Atlantic Rainforest Project at Buswells Hotel in Dublin tomorrow (Wednesday, November 16) from 5pm to 7pm.