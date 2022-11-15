Farming

Why this Clare farmer is planting 36,000 trees on his farm – even though he was ‘never interested in making a commercial return’ from them

Noel McMahon wants to boost biodiversity and leave a legacy for future generations 

Promoting biodiversity: Noel McMahon with saplings he planted on his farm at Milltown Malbay, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward Expand
Noel with his tractor Expand
A sapling Expand
Since planting the forestry, Noel has hosted farm walks Expand
Noel plans to plant a further 33,000 trees in January under the new forestry scheme Expand

Promoting biodiversity: Noel McMahon with saplings he planted on his farm at Milltown Malbay, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward

Promoting biodiversity: Noel McMahon with saplings he planted on his farm at Milltown Malbay, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Part-time farmer Noel McMahon plans to have 36,000 trees growing on his farm by January.

The west Clare man, who farms a small suckler herd, planted his first plantation of over 3,000 trees last year through the Illaun Farm-Forest Programme, which has been re-launched as the Wild Atlantic Rainforest Project.

