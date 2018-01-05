In fact, the lucky winner is only telling his accountant!

In fact, the lucky winner is only telling his accountant!

Why this bachelor farmer is keeping 'schtum' about his recent Lotto win

It was a Happy New Year for a Cavan bachelor farmer, who collected a cheque for €40,000 this week from National Lottery HQ.

He may not have won the Euromillions but, the man in his 50s, who is a farmer, won the tidy sum on a Money Multiplier 40X scratch card he purchased at Pat’s Store, Main Street in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan.

He hadn’t any firm plans as of yet on what to spend his windfall on but said he would do “a few renovations around the house”. He also revealed that he would be keeping schtum and telling nobody about the win, saying: “The only person I’m telling about this is my accountant!”

Meanwhile, neighbouring county Leitrim had a bit of Lotto luck this Christmas, with one young Dublin woman, who was visiting Leitrim and bought a Euromillions ticket while there only to win a cool €1m from it. She told the National Lottery that she could not believe her luck when she scanned the forgotten ticket on the National Lottery App and a message popped up to contact the National Lottery office.