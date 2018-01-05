Farm Ireland
Why this bachelor farmer is keeping 'schtum' about his recent Lotto win

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

In fact, the lucky winner is only telling his accountant!

It was a Happy New Year for a Cavan bachelor farmer, who collected a cheque for €40,000 this week from National Lottery HQ.


He may not have won the Euromillions but, the man in his 50s, who is a farmer, won the tidy sum on a Money Multiplier 40X scratch card he purchased at Pat’s Store, Main Street in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan.

He hadn’t any firm plans as of yet on what to spend his windfall on but said he would do “a few renovations around the house”.

He also revealed that he would be keeping schtum and telling nobody about the win, saying: “The only person I’m telling about this is my accountant!”

Meanwhile, neighbouring county Leitrim had a bit of Lotto luck this Christmas, with one young Dublin woman, who was visiting Leitrim and bought a Euromillions ticket while there only to win a cool €1m from it.

She told the National Lottery that she could not believe her luck when she scanned the forgotten ticket on the National Lottery App and a message popped up to contact the National Lottery office.

She had been on a break a weekend break in the picturesque town of Carrick on Shannon in Co. Leitrim and the golden ticket earned her €1m from the Ireland Only Raffle with a prize of €1m.

Speaking from the National Lottery winners’ room, the jubilant winner said, “We were away for the weekend in Leitrim and for luck, I always buy a Lotto or EuroMillions ticket when I’m down the country. But I just completely forgot to check it!

"It was only when I was cleaning up after Christmas that I came across this ticket and I scanned it on the National Lottery phone App. All of a sudden, a message popped up on my phone that I had to contact the National Lottery to discuss the ticket.”

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Londis Attyfinlay Autocentre in Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim on the day of the draw.


Online Editors

