Why the post-famine 'peasant diet' is the new thing - and everything you need to know

Meanwhile, Greaves says that in Ireland, food was even less varied. After the Great Famine, a typical Irish diet consisted largely of milk with potatoes when in season or maize or oats mixed with milk, a meal termed 'stirabout'. Meat was very limited and tea or beer was hardly drunk at all by the poor in the country areas. Yet despite the monotony of this diet, Greaves points out that the physicians of the time described a particularly robust and healthy-looking population.

Fish

Greaves even goes as far as to compare the nutritional value of the diet of rural Victorian paupers to the Mediterranean diet. His view is that other factors such as sanitation and pollution aside, the rural diet protected against death and disease. He notes that tuberculosis, which is associated with worse nutrition, was twice as prevalent in cities.

It's worth pointing out that our Victorian counterparts in the country and the city consumed far fewer calories overall than we do today. "Although the overall caloric intake among the poor has been disputed, it was not high by the standards today, particularly at a time when significant physical activity was usual," explains Greaves.

According to nutritionist Kim Pearson, simpler, back-to-basics food production was also to the benefit of Victorian peasants. "Vegetable and animal products produced in Victorian times would have been nutrient-dense and free from many of the fertilisers, pesticides and growth hormones used in food production today, not to mention the wide variety of undesirable ingredients added during food processing," she explains. "Peasants may also have experienced periods of food scarcity. Whilst this is clearly not always beneficial and malnutrition would have been a concern, we now understand that limiting caloric intake can trigger biological processes that support health and help prevent disease."

Interestingly, Pearson agrees that a parallel can be drawn between the Mediterranean diet and the Irish peasant diet. "I think you can certainly draw comparisons. Ultimately, most good diets are based on whole, natural foods and include plenty of vegetables, good sources of proteins and healthy fats. These foods are rich in micronutrients, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients." Nutritional therapist Clarissa Lenherr adds: "Both diets are free from refined carbohydrates such as white bread and refined pastas, transfats such as margarines and added refined sugars such as table sugar. All of these, when consumed regularly, can potentially contribute to imbalanced blood sugar and insulin resistance, higher cholesterol, cardiovascular disease and weight gain.

"Both diets are high in fish consumption, which provides a great source of natural protein. Oily fish are high in omega 3 essential fatty acids which are crucial for numerous systems in the body and help boost brain function, blood glucose control and reduce inflammation. They are both also formed on low meat consumption, consuming meat once or twice a week, which is the optimum amount for a non-vegetarian balanced diet. "However, the peasant diet is higher in saturated fats from milk and butter than the traditional Mediterranean diet, which acquires its fats from olive oils, oily fish and nuts and seeds. The Mediterranean diet is famed for its rich intake of monounsaturated fats, which are fantastic for heart health and reducing inflammation." Of course, the life expectancy we enjoy today far surpasses that of the Victorian era. However, experts blame our growing obesity problem today on "excessive amounts of cheap, high-calorie food", paired with spending a lot of time sitting down, at desks, on sofas or in cars.

Happily, we have far more choice in what it is we eat and how much of it we consume in 2018, but perhaps we may still have some lessons to learn from our hardy Victorian forebearers. What to eat on the Victorian peasant diet Dairy Milk, cheese, whey, eggs

Wholegrains Oats, maize Fish

Cod, rainbow trout, haddock, sea bass, hake, herring Shellfish Winkles, cockles, oysters, mussels, scallops, crab, whelks, sprats

Vegetables Potatoes, leeks, onions, cabbage, carrots, beetroot, watercress Red meat

Beef, mutton or pork, once or twice a week Fruit Apples, pears, strawberries, cherries

