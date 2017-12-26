Why Greg Broderick says Ireland has fallen behind in breeding show jumpers

"It is not that I have anything against Irish stallions, but the truth is, as a nation we have fallen behind and the European bloodlines have passed us out."

A quick glance at the breeding programme of the Brodericks' Ballypatrick Stables backs up his argument. Only continental sires boasting top-class performance pedigrees are now being used on their current band of broodmares, several of whom have since produced high-class winners. While some of these mares are also by foreign-bred sires, many carry Irish bloodlines going back two and three generations.

These include Ballypatrick Flight, a daughter of Laughton's Flight. When covered by the Dutch Warmblood sire Verdi, she produced BP First Editions, winner of the five-year-old championship at the RDS in August. Her 2017 filly foal by Luidam is now entered in the upcoming foal sales at Goresbridge.