Why Greg Broderick says Ireland has fallen behind in breeding show jumpers
"The continental sire definitely produces a better show jumper," says Greg Broderick.
"It is not that I have anything against Irish stallions, but the truth is, as a nation we have fallen behind and the European bloodlines have passed us out."
A quick glance at the breeding programme of the Brodericks' Ballypatrick Stables backs up his argument. Only continental sires boasting top-class performance pedigrees are now being used on their current band of broodmares, several of whom have since produced high-class winners.
While some of these mares are also by foreign-bred sires, many carry Irish bloodlines going back two and three generations.
These include Ballypatrick Flight, a daughter of Laughton's Flight. When covered by the Dutch Warmblood sire Verdi, she produced BP First Editions, winner of the five-year-old championship at the RDS in August.
Her 2017 filly foal by Luidam is now entered in the upcoming foal sales at Goresbridge.
"Having some Irish breeding definitely helps as it gives them a good brain," Greg continues.
"Plus, horses produced here definitely have an advantage over those produced in Europe. We believe in turning our horses out in paddocks, and letting them be horses, whereas in Europe it is not such a common practice.