Why country & western legend Brendan Shine is never happier than when he’s home on his farm

Brendan in one of his three tractors

Love of the land: Country & western singer Brendan Shine on his farm at Taughmaconnell, Co Roscommon. Photos: Ray Ryan

Brendan Shine has had more hits in the Irish charts than The Beatles (30 vs 27), and it’s fairly safe to say that the Roscommon man could also outperform Paul McCartney when it comes to driving a tractor.

Brendan lives with his wife Kathleen in Taughmaconnell, between Ballinasloe and Athlone.

Recently turned 75, he does all his own farming, while still being very active on the country & western music scene.

He keeps up to 100 beef cattle, in an organic system, and has a fondness for the Irish Angus breed.

“I got back into the cattle a few years ago. The Angus are a lovely quiet animal. They don’t like strangers. If a person they don’t recognise goes into the field with them, they’ll take off,” he says.

“I find there’s too much farming to do with dairying. You could be feeding Holsteins, Friesians and Jerseys for the next 10 years and you won’t put enough meat on them.

“I don’t believe in intensive farming. You spray Round-up on the grass two weeks before it’s cut, and it’s going into the food chain then.

“My cattle are sold organically. I’m buying and selling off farmers who are certified to sell organic cattle. I go to the mart in Drumshanbo to buy and sell.

“I keep less stock now. Some of the bigger Angus cattle I have will be soon coming 36 months, so I’ll probably be looking to move them on then.”

Cattle reared organically are brought to slaughter in two places in Ireland – Cahir in Tipperary and Bunclody in Wexford.

Brendan has three tractors and three main plots of land that he farms: one in Taughmaconnell, where his wife’s family comes from; one of roughly 110ac nearby; and one closer to Athlone in the townland of Drum.

“That’s my mother’s place in Drum where I have the land. It’s in the Clann na nGael area — I’m a Clann na nGael man,” he says.

“My brother Colm captained Roscommon to their first-ever All-Ireland U-21 title in 1966. They beat Kildare in the final. There are loads of Shines around that area.”

However, Brendan says he is no relation to Donie Shine, the star player on the Roscommon minor side that won an All-Ireland in 2006 and also of Clann na nGael.

It’s a trek from the land in Drum to his house, a scenic trip via winding roads, with stone walls and lush green pastures.

“I used to cycle that road when I was a teenager to go over to see Kathleen,” Brendan says.

“I’ve travelled the world singing, and it’s always been nice to come home here to the countryside. It’s very peaceful where we live. The neighbours all look out for one another.

“Our daughter Emily lives up the road from us with her family. She plays with me in the band sometimes when I’m on stage.”

Brendan has another daughter, Philippa, living in Barna, Co Galway.

Brendan says of the 110ac holding: “We bought that land so we could have it as something for our pension. There’s a bit of work involved with it though.”

Meanwhile, he is still entertaining fans with his music. He played in the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe with Mike Denver recently and is in the Glen Eagle Hotel in Killarney each Tuesday during the summer.

He had his first number one tune 52 years ago. His hits Do You Want Your Old Lobby Washed Down, Shoe the Donkey, and I’m a Savage for Bacon and Cabbage will stand the test of time.

He also has a song called Where The Three Counties Meet about Lough Ree and how it unites Roscommon, Longford, and Westmeath.

And it is in Roscommon where Brendan feels most at ease, with Kathleen and his green fields.