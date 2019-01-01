Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 1 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Why 10,000 steps might not be enough exercise - farmers told to step up their fitness regimes

'Small changes can make a dramatic difference'
'Small changes can make a dramatic difference'
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Walking 10,000 steps a day may not be enough exercise for farmers if they aren't increasing intensity or breaking a sweat.

Researchers from Teagasc, UCD and WIT recruited 15 farmers to take part in a study to measure their physical activity using fitness trackers.

The study found that farmers underestimated the amount of steps they took, with 14,000 being the daily average achieved by farmers in the study.

UCD's Dr Caitriona Cunningham said that while achieving over 10,000 steps a day is good, farmers need to engage in high-level intensity exercise in order to stay in shape.

"It's a small group of farmers so we have to be careful how we analyse the data," she said.

"Farmers still need to break a sweat even if they are getting all the steps. If they are doing 150 minutes worth of steps around the farm they still need to do high-intensity exercise.

"There needs to be some level of challenge in there, and strengthening exercises should also be completed."

Carlow IT's Noel Richardson added that while there's "a benefit to being active, there are better gains and better return for the more cardio activity you do outside the farm".

Also Read

With many farmers set to receive the likes of Fitbits in their Christmas stockings, Dr Cunningham pointed out that while these devices are good for promoting exercise, she reminded them that it must be coupled with intense exercise.

"Whatever prompts exercise is a good idea. Sometimes when people get a new gadget there is enthusiasm around it but this fades," she said.

"If it's getting you to move that's great, but you still need moderate-intensity exercise - preferably away from the farm."

Dr Cunningham added that farmers should ask themselves if there's an option to walk rather than using a quad.

Activity

Teagasc health and safety specialist Dr John McNamara said that this study only examined farmers' movement during the month of June and added that it would be worth doing a whole year's study to get the full picture of farmers' physical activity.

"The steps farmers are taking in June may not be the same amount of steps taken in December," he said.

"Forty three per cent of farmers are overweight compared to 36pc nationally, and 17pc of farmers are obese compared to 14pc, so farmers need to ensure that they are doing exercise outside of farming. If farmers are healthier there will be less accidents on farms, which is another major benefit."

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Riding high: Martin Murphy took part in a charity tractor run last week. Photo: Paul Connor

Farmer paralysed in car accident designs own hoist to get back behind wheel of...

How to make sure you're game ready to face the busiest time of the farming...
Con Traas in the orchard on the farm.

Meet the farmer with 40,000 apple trees
Stock pic

Could your quad be doing you more harm than good?
Farmer Seamus Kelly in passionate about hunting.

Farmer who loves hunting hasn't allowed Cystic Fibrosis to rule his life
Mike Sweeney, President of Muintir na Tíre at the Educational Remembrance Gardens set up following the closure of Kilross National School in Tipperary. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Muintir na Tíre on the frontline of rural battle
Mink

Veterinary Ireland recommends an immediate ban on the farming of mink,...


Top Stories

Forestry: a fall back income

Teagasc launches one-on-one forestry clinics
Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Lakeland looks to Middle East and Asia for growth
Using his loaf: 'I am keen to feed the masses and there are already plans for expansion,' says Eoin Cluskey of Bread Nation

How the dough in organic bread rising fast
Stock picture

IFA official: 'North Dublin a template for tackling rural crime in Kerry'
One golf course used 1,000,000 litres a day as drought peaked. Stock Image

Just two golf courses and 10pc of farmers admit using water from rivers
The house and yard at Gleann Loic

West Kerry grazing and tourism farm may fetch €1m
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Politicians urged to seal acceptable Brexit deal by UFU chief