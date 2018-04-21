When the women's rugby team lost to Scotland recently, the team captain bought some calves to cheer herself up
Farming and rugby have more in common than you think, according to farmer and captain of the Irish Women’s Rugby team, Ciara Griffin.
Ciara Griffin (24) from Ballymac, near Castleisland, Co Kerry has been playing rugby and farming for as long as she can remember.
While Ciara works as a primary school teacher in Co Limerick on week days, in the evenings and the weekends, she helps her father Denis run their 70 acre beef cattle farm and contract rearing of Angus and Hereford dairy heifers.
From an early age she recalls playing rugby in the backyard with her sister and says that rugby and farming have more in common than people think.
“You have to work hard on the rugby pitch, there’s never not a job to be done and that’s the same in farming. There’s always something to be done and there’s rules and responsibilities in both. You can’t be afraid of hard work,” says Ciara.
Ciara’s father Denis has always been hugely involved in the Castleisland Rugby Club and always encouraged his daughters to play the sport. While Ciara spent most of her early childhood scrambling for the rugby ball in her garden at home, she finally got the chance to play with a club when she was 14-years-old.
“Dad has always been hugely involved in rugby and encouraged us to play it, so it was a very natural progression for me. I played since I was very young with my sister in the back garden.
“I didn’t start playing with a club until I was 14 as there was no club around but then Castleisland RC set up a women’s team for the first time which was great,” says the Kerry woman.