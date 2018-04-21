Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 21 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

When the women's rugby team lost to Scotland recently, the team captain bought some calves to cheer herself up

Captain of Irish Women's Rugby team, Ciara Griffin on her farm in Ballymac, Co Kerry.
Captain of Irish Women's Rugby team, Ciara Griffin on her farm in Ballymac, Co Kerry.

Claire Fox

Farming and rugby have more in common than you think, according to farmer and captain of the Irish Women’s Rugby team, Ciara Griffin.

Ciara Griffin (24) from Ballymac, near Castleisland, Co Kerry has been playing rugby and farming for as long as she can remember.

While Ciara works as a primary school teacher in Co Limerick on week days, in the evenings and the weekends, she helps her father Denis run their 70 acre beef cattle farm and contract rearing of Angus and Hereford dairy heifers.

From an early age she recalls playing rugby in the backyard with her sister and says that rugby and farming have more in common than people think.

“You have to work hard on the rugby pitch, there’s never not a job to be done and that’s the same in farming. There’s always something to be done and there’s rules and responsibilities in both. You can’t be afraid of hard work,” says Ciara.

Ciara’s father Denis has always been hugely involved in the Castleisland Rugby Club and always encouraged his daughters to play the sport. While Ciara spent most of her early childhood scrambling for the rugby ball in her garden at home, she finally got the chance to play with a club when she was 14-years-old.

“Dad has always been hugely involved in rugby and encouraged us to play it, so it was a very natural progression for me. I played since I was very young with my sister in the back garden.

“I didn’t start playing with a club until I was 14 as there was no club around but then Castleisland RC set up a women’s team for the first time which was great,” says the Kerry woman.

Also Read

Ciara then went on to play under-age rugby for the Munster squad and then the senior squad. She started to play for Ireland in 2016 before being made Captain in January 2018. She says that the role is a huge honour for her.

“It’s a massive honour to be Captain. It’s so humbling. They’re a great team to be a part of. Playing for your country is an honour but to be captain is something else. It’s still sinking in,” she adds.

While the team suffered a share of defeats in the recent Six Nations Championship, Ciara explains that she is happy overall with the team’s improvement.

“We’re improving as a team. There’s definitely more cohesion there and new girls are coming up. We’re constantly trying to develop things and see the positives we can take from the Six Nations,” says Ciara.

She recalls that after their recent defeat to Scotland in the competition that she bought some calves to cheer herself up and feels that how you react to defeats is a more important learning curve than winning.

“I collected calves the day after in Limerick. They’re thriving now. It’s great to get back to normality. It can be difficult after being beaten. You have to lose to know the value of winning. That’s sport.

"Nobody is perfect and no match is perfect. You need to have bounce back ability,” she adds.

Women in sport and women in farming are known to not get as much publicity as their male counterparts, but Ciara is hopeful that things are changing for women both on the rugby pitch and on the farming field.

“Women in sport is improving. We got broadcast on RTE during the Six Nations and there’s more coverage of our matches in in the paper. More women are getting involved and you don’t have to be 12-years-old to start rugby, women can start at any age,”

“Farming is more male dominated but I hope to see that change too. There was a woman farmer on Big Week on the farm, so things are getting better," she says.

While Ciara admits that balancing teaching, training and farming can be challenging, she says it’s the love for all three that keeps her going.

Ciara Griffin with her parents Kathleen and Denis at home on the farm in Ballymac, Co Kerry.
Ciara Griffin with her parents Kathleen and Denis at home on the farm in Ballymac, Co Kerry.

“I really enjoy teaching. On the farming side I love animals so much. I love hard work and being outside. Some people love machinery but I love the animals, especially the Aberdeen Angus cattle,” she says.

“Life is busy. You might fly in on a Sunday after an international match and then be back to the teaching and farming again, but I love it and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You’d have to love it to do it.”


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

The ad first aired on RTE in 1984

Watch: TV ad from 1980s with killer dog to be revived in attempt to reduce...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

'I've seen the state of Ireland's roads' - Taoiseach on pothole crisis
Bridget Murphy on her farm in Sligo

'It's a big change from the law but it's one that I have fully embraced'
Sean Vaughan pictured on the family farm in Kilbane, Co Clare. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22

This farmer's life was transformed by a kidney transplant - Now he’s giving...
President Michael D Higgins

Opinion: Michael D goes back to his roots in the heart of point-to-point
Trainer Donnchadh Doyle inspecting one of the lots on offer at the August National Hunt Sale at Tattersalls. Photo: Healy Racing

Midas touch - The farmer's sons who are the go-to-men for elite of national...
The Prince of Wales meets sisters he boarded with when he was 17 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Charles reunited with sisters more than 50 years after dairy farm stay


Top Stories

Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013

Teagasc concedes significant changes to advisory programme required in the...
Kerrygold has gone from having a cult following, to becoming the second-biggest branded butter in the US thanks to its grass-based production

Spread the news: US consumers lapping up Irish butter
James Keane, Teagasc Regional Manager, speaking at the Silage 75 event on John Quinn's farm in Cloone, Co Leitrim. Photo: Brian Farrell

Cutting edge silage advice for farmers planning to hit their silage target
Local farmers cutting sileage at Shannon Airport's 400 acres today to alleviate the fodder crisis. Photograph by Eamon Ward.

Watch: Shannon Airport cuts hundreds of acres of grass to support farmers...
(Stock picture)

Four agri-food sites named by EPA as 'priority sites for enforcement'
The yard, separate from the house has a range of farm buildings

Big price expected for 70ac Kilkenny holding with a range of farm buildings
Teagasc experts estimate that a farmer working 180ha of cereals will apply over €40,000 of sprays annually onto crops worth €270,000.

Authorities close to completing landmark assessments of risks posed to...