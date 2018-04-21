When the women's rugby team lost to Scotland recently, the team captain bought some calves to cheer herself up

Ciara then went on to play under-age rugby for the Munster squad and then the senior squad. She started to play for Ireland in 2016 before being made Captain in January 2018. She says that the role is a huge honour for her. “It’s a massive honour to be Captain. It’s so humbling. They’re a great team to be a part of. Playing for your country is an honour but to be captain is something else. It’s still sinking in,” she adds.

While the team suffered a share of defeats in the recent Six Nations Championship, Ciara explains that she is happy overall with the team’s improvement.

“We’re improving as a team. There’s definitely more cohesion there and new girls are coming up. We’re constantly trying to develop things and see the positives we can take from the Six Nations,” says Ciara.

She recalls that after their recent defeat to Scotland in the competition that she bought some calves to cheer herself up and feels that how you react to defeats is a more important learning curve than winning. “I collected calves the day after in Limerick. They’re thriving now. It’s great to get back to normality. It can be difficult after being beaten. You have to lose to know the value of winning. That’s sport.

"Nobody is perfect and no match is perfect. You need to have bounce back ability,” she adds. Women in sport and women in farming are known to not get as much publicity as their male counterparts, but Ciara is hopeful that things are changing for women both on the rugby pitch and on the farming field.

“Women in sport is improving. We got broadcast on RTE during the Six Nations and there’s more coverage of our matches in in the paper. More women are getting involved and you don’t have to be 12-years-old to start rugby, women can start at any age,” “Farming is more male dominated but I hope to see that change too. There was a woman farmer on Big Week on the farm, so things are getting better," she says. While Ciara admits that balancing teaching, training and farming can be challenging, she says it’s the love for all three that keeps her going.

Ciara Griffin with her parents Kathleen and Denis at home on the farm in Ballymac, Co Kerry.

“I really enjoy teaching. On the farming side I love animals so much. I love hard work and being outside. Some people love machinery but I love the animals, especially the Aberdeen Angus cattle,” she says. “Life is busy. You might fly in on a Sunday after an international match and then be back to the teaching and farming again, but I love it and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You’d have to love it to do it.”



