‘When people are grieving after a farm accident, it’s so important to talk to them’

The launch of the Embrace FARM Encircle programme, which will offer one-to-one supports for individuals and families in the aftermath of a farm accident, suspected suicide, sudden trauma or fatal illness

Many people struggle with what to say or how to help a family grieving after the loss of a loved one.

This is particularly true with farm accidents, which can suddenly turn families’ lives upside down.

In the aftermath of these accidents, many people think the bereaved family are ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘fed up’ talking to people, so tend to stay away for fear of bothering them.

However, according to Eimear Kelly, counsellor with the Embrace Farm team — which recently launched a new free one-to-one mentoring programme for those bereaved by, or who have survived, farm accidents — “that’s exactly the time that you should drop into them or call them”.

“That’s when they’re alone and that’s when they are face to face with the reality of what has happened,” she says.

Eimear also says there’s a few things to remember when taking to someone who has recently lost someone in a farm-related tragedy.

“Always ask them how they are and how they are coping with it all,” she says.

“It might seem simple, but just stopping to ask how they are doing and asking if there’s anything you can help them with can make such a big difference. Acknowledge the loss and check in with them.

“When it comes to farm-related accidents and deaths, there’s this perception that people just get on with it and keep going because there’s work to be done and animals to be looked after.

“But it’s so important to stop and ask them how they are and what you can do to lend a hand.

“Sometimes asking them something as simple as, ‘would you like to go for a coffee?’ or ‘would you like me to call into you for a coffee and a chat?’ can make all the difference.”

Embrace FARM’s Encircle programme, which is the first of its kind, will offer six to eight counselling sessions for individuals and families in the aftermath of a farm accident, suspected suicide, sudden trauma or fatal illness.

It comes as 22 people on average, including children and the elderly, are killed every year on farms across, the country while between 2,000 and 2,500 accidents happen.

There were nine farm-related deaths and 113 serious farm accidents recorded by the Health and Safety Authority last year.

Farm accidents are on the rise and more people are joining the Embrace FARM community than ever before, according to Eimear.

“People are getting busier, farms are expanding and there’s more pressure on everybody at the moment, and unfortunately farm accidents are definitely on the rise,” she says.

“Embrace has recognised that people need a one-to-one place where they can just fall apart in the safety of a professional, and work through what has just happened on their farm.

“They need to talk and many of them feel they need to do it in true farming fashion, away from anyone else, in private — our service is totally confidential.”

The six to eight counselling sessions, which are funded by the EIP through the Department of Agriculture, can be availed of virtually via Zoom or in-person.

“We will meet people where they are, if that’s what they need. The only thing they need to do is pick up the phone or send an email and let us know that they need some help and we will take it from there,” says Eimear, who comes from a dairy farming background in Laois and started working with Embrace in January.

Guilt is an emotion that troubles many left behind after a farm fatality, according to Eimear. She says that although it’s something she “helps people to carry”, it’s a feeling that never really goes away.

“Guilt is different for everyone and it can be present in any farm death circumstance,” she says. “You just have to help the person to carry it — you can’t take it from them, because it doesn’t go away, but it does ease over time as others share their experiences.

“It’s all about meeting someone where they’re at and helping them to come to terms with it.”

Living or working on the farm where the accident or tragedy happened can be difficult, but Eimear says there are things that can help.

“It’s just one step at a time and the association of it will ease over time, but there’s no time on that,” she explains. “It could take 10 years or it could take 50 years.

“Lots of people plant trees in the spot where it happened to re-associate the area with new life and growth, whereas some people wouldn’t dream of planting a tree in the area — they like to preserve it.

“It’s like any accident: some people like to lay flowers every week, some people don’t, some people like to put a plaque up, some people don’t.

“It’s all down to where the person is at and what they get comfort from.”

Although the farm will always be a reminder of what happened, it can help people to continue with life, she says.

“It gives them a purpose and it gives them something to keep going with,” she says. “The fact that there’s a cow calving or a sheep lambing and that there’s things that have to be done, it does carry a person through.

“And Embrace FARM is there for the days when they find it impossible to carry on and face back down to where it all happened.”

‘Brian didn’t want his father to be another statistic, he wanted his name remembered’

Embrace FARM was founded in 2014 by Brian and Norma Rohan after Brian’s father Liam died following an accident on the family farm.

“Ten years ago this coming June, we had just had our first baby. Two days after we got home, while the public health nurse was visiting us, the accident happened on our farm,” says Norma.

“He got a blow to the head (while working on a silage rake) and was knocked to the ground. He got up but he was bleeding so he wanted to clean that up before he’d go into the house to his wife.

“We saw him walking past our window. My mother-in-law was cooking the dinner for us because I’d just had the baby so my husband Brian said he’d go up and collect it.

“When he got there, he found that his father had gone to bed to lie down because he’d got a blow to the head.

“Brian went down to the bedroom and found that his father had gone into shock. That was it, he fell into a coma, the ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital, where he was put on a life support for three days, until the machine was switched off.

“We started off the week with our first child being born and ended it burying her grandfather. It was an awful, awful time.”

Although Brian had been in partnership with his father, he still experienced “trouble when it came to the financial side of things and the will”.

“Brian knew the day-to-day running of the farm and everything that was involved, but we still found it difficult.

“And we just thought, ‘what if this happened to someone who wasn’t in the know about the farm? Where would they go and who would they turn to for help?’.”

Cope emotionally

The lack of support for those bereaved by farm deaths became apparent 18 months after Liam’s death when Brian went looking for “outside support to help him cope emotionally with what had happened”, according to Norma.

“There was nothing there, no support we could find.

“So we decided to run a remembrance service — Brian didn’t want his father to be another statistic, he wanted his name remembered.

“We put a call out for all other families who had lost loved ones in farm tragedies to get in touch with their loved one’s name so that it could be read out at the service too. We had an overwhelming response.”

The annual remembrance service will be held on June 26 in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Over the last eight years, Embrace FARM has supported 285 farm families in the aftermath of a serious farm accident or fatality. It provides a range of services and advice on various areas such as finances and law.

“You wouldn’t believe some of the stories we’ve heard since people started getting in touch with us — women having accounts frozen, no access to money or assets, problems because of no wills being made, internal fights within families over what was going to be done with the farm and even injunctions against grandparents,” says Norma.

“All these things can happen in the fall-out after a farm death, and Embrace FARM aims to provide support through those challenging times.”